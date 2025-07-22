“No Rule Of The Law, Only Abuse Of Power” – Dr M Fires Another Salvo Against PMX

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad recently Tweeted about the upcoming Turun Anwar mega rally that is scheduled to proceed at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, this Saturday (26 July).

In his tweet, Mahathir stated that it will be a “peaceful gathering as permitted by the law” and mentioned how the rally’s organisers have warned the public not to carry weapons at the event.

He quoted press reports that about 2,000 police personnel will ensure it will be a peaceful gathering by setting up road blocks to check for weapons.

“The Constitution allows for road blocks by the police. But the Constitution also stipulates that nothing should be done to obstruct the gathering,” he wrote.

However, he also made a statement that there will be certain groups who will carry weapons to “show that checks at blocks are justified”.

The centenarian claims that it is a deliberate abuse of power, and referrenced the Yusoff Rawther case, saying “it is typical of PMX”.

Earlier, Mahathir has called for the current Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to resign immediately, citing his alleged lack of governance ability and the various problems facing the country.

Speaking at a political rally titled “Himpunan Mandat Negarawan” (Statesmen’s Mandate Gathering) held at Sultan Abdul Halim Stadium in Alor Setar on Thursday evening (17 July), Mahathir emphasised that while prime ministerial positions typically change through general elections, there are precedents in multiple countries where prime ministers have voluntarily resigned due to public pressure.

“I myself resigned from the prime ministerial position due to party pressure. Now Anwar faces even broader public opposition, so he should resign immediately,” Mahathir said during his speech.

What is the Turun Anwar rally all about?

The rally’s primary goal is to pressure Anwar to resign from his post.

It is being organized by Dewan Pemuda PAS, the youth wing of PAS, which is part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. This was confirmed by both police and news reports, stating that Dewan Pemuda PAS has officially informed the Dang Wangi district police of the event.

About 10,000 to 15,000 people are expected to attend the rally at Dataran Merdeka on 26 July and more than 2,000 members of the police force are expected to be deployed to mantain security and order during the rally, according to a Malay Mail report.

Kuala Lumpur acting police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the police respect the community’s right to peaceful assembly, but participants are urged to avoid provocation and maintain proper conduct to ensure public safety ans security.

Additionally, Mohamed Usuf said there is no need for road closures at the moment, but police will continue to monitor and assess the situation on the day of the rally.

The acting police chief also anticipates that crowds would begin assembling from as early as 11am from four designated locations – SOGO Shopping Mall, Masjid Jamek, Masjid Negara, and Pasar Seni – before marching towards Dataran Merdeka at 2pm.

