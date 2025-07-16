Police Confirm There Was Nudity At eHati Marriage Motivational Programme

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A marriage motivational programme called eHati has been at the center of controversy after it faced allegations of inappropriate activities at an event it hosted last year.

Amidst an ongoing investigation, police have confirmed today (16 July) that the programme did indeed feature an activity involving nudity, Free Malaysia Today reported.

According to Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan, the activities involving nudity occurred on the last day of the event, which ran from 27 to 30 September, 2024, during the “Queens Night” portion.

READ MORE: Motivation Gone Wild? Claim Of “Sexy” Dance At Women’s Programme Raises Eyebrows

The programme’s founders were arrested by police

Following the allegations, police arrested eHati founders Diyana Tahir and her husband Rahim Shukor yesterday (15 July) under Sections 294 and 509 of the Penal Code pertaining to obscene acts or words in public and insults to modesty respectively.

Their arrest was also made under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Act 336) which pertains to insulting behaviour.

The duo’s home was also raided by the police after they had given their statements at police headquarters.

Diyana and Rahim issued a joint statement denying the allegations

In a statement published on Facebook on 15 July, the eHati founders said their programmes are safe spaces for women and denied deviant teachings and alleged “spiked drinks” at their event in Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam last year.

They explained that they are certified practitioners in hypnotherapy, and that all of their company programmes follow the ethical standards of local values and cultures.

According to their website, eHati’s programme modules include sessions on breathwork, Trauma Release Exercise, and hypnotherapy to help participants achieve inner and mental calmness.

READ MORE: EHati Founders Say Programmes Are Safe Spaces For Women, Deny Deviant Teachings & Spiked Piya Drinks

The controversy was sparked by a Facebook user

An individual Masyitah Ashari shared on Facebook about eHati’s programme at IDCC last year conducting lewd activities including a female speaker stripping off her bikini and dancing with members of the programme, which led to other participants also stripping down and joining the dance.

She also claimed there was a drink called “Piya” being given to participants, which was allegedly spiked with a hallucinogenic substance to discard inhibitions.

Masyitah has been actively criticising eHati and its programmes on Facebook, calling them out for conducting lewd activities and deviant practices that go against the teachings of Islam.

Her viral post which landed eHati in trouble has since been deleted for unknown reasons.

Image: Facebook | Masyitah Ashari

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.