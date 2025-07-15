EHati Founders Say Programmes Are Safe Spaces For Women, Deny Deviant Teachings & Spiked Piya Drinks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The founders of eHati International Sdn Bhd, Diyana Tahir and Rahim Shukor, have released a joint statement to address the claims and rumours surrounding their motivational programme.

This was due to a claim by Facebook user Masyitah Ashari alleging a programme by eHati involved strange rituals, sexy and ‘’naked’’ dances, which go against Islamic teachings.

She claimed that participants were also given Piya, a drink allegedly spiked with ‘’magic mushrooms,’’ which allegedly caused some participants to behave strangely like removing their clothes while dancing.

A viral post claimed the eHati programme goes against local values and teachings. Image: TRP File

The programmes help women

Diyana and her husband, Rahim, shared that they’re certified practitioners in hypnotherapy and all company programmes follow the professional ethical standards and local values and cultures.

The programmes by eHati aim to help women in Malaysia, regardless of race and religion, to achieve peace, calm, motivation, and heal from deep seated trauma. They do this through several approaches including Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), psychotherapy, and hypnotherapy.

The programme modules include sessions on breathwork, Trauma Release Exercise, and hypnotherapy to help participants achieve inner and mental calmness.

The company believes all women deserve to enjoy a loving marriage and allegedly has never encouraged participants to forgo marriage. They aim to help couples improve and strengthen their relationship.

The company founders also clarified the alleged Tantra massage that took place. They explained that the massage provided has been adapted to suit local sensibilities, which includes a combination of pelvic floor massage and Thai massage. They emphasised that the massages are an optional module and not forced on participants.

No spiked drinks and deviant teachings

Regarding the spiked Piya drink, the founders explained the drink was made by mixing raw cocoa, honey, and natural herbs to help calm the mind and body. They claimed the drink does not contain prohibited substances or magic mushrooms.

Diyana and Rahim deny the claims that they brought participants to Bali, Indonesia to spread deviant teachings (ajaran sesat).

The viral picture showed participants at a retreat doing breathwork and the flower decor was provided by the hotel and not a part of a ritual. The man in the picture is a health detox expert sharing his experience and not a spiritual guru.

The programmes provide safe spaces for women

In November 2022, they gave their statement to the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) about a programme offered by eHati. After some questioning, JAIS accepted the explanation and allowed the programme to continue.

However, JAIS advised the company to include a Disclaimer, which they have done, so that participants understand the programme objectives clearly.

Diyana and Rahim believe their programmes have given positive impacts to women in Malaysia. They describe their programmes as safe spaces for women and reiterated that they have not received any complaints regarding their service offerings thus far.

They hope the public will not blindly listen to rumours but to verify facts before spreading them publicly. They reiterated that their programmes do not go against Islamic teachings and the marriage institution.

They have lodged a police report on 12 July 2025 so a full investigation can take place and another report has been lodged with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

