Animal Activist Claims “Ampang Cat Killers” Paying Kids To Abuse Felines

Animal activist Shima Aris recently shared a social media post claiming that there are cat killers at Pangsapuri Seri Nilam in Bandar Baru Ampang who have been paying children to carry out their heinous acts of abusing and killing cats in the area.

“These cowards don’t even have the spine to do it themselves anymore – because they know they’re being watched. So instead, they exploit kids to carry out their cruelty.

“What kind of generation are you raising? Teaching children to harm innocent animals for money? This is beyond sick,” Shima wrote in her post.

Several images were attached to the post, showing corpses of the cats that were allegedly murdered.

Warning: graphic content in the post.

The building’s cleaners have been finding dead cats over a couple of weeks, allegedly after being killed

Earlier, there was a tenant of the building who had allegedly threatened to kill the cats with poison.

According to a post on Missing Pets S.O.S. Malaysia Facebook page, stray cats from around the flat were suspected to have been poisoned and then thrown off from a high level of the building.

Image: Missing Pets S.O.S. Malaysia Facebook page

The cleaners at Pangsapuri Seri Nilam were said to have discovered several dead cats at the premises over the past two weeks, Shima said in an Instagram post.

Animal welfare authorities face criticism over inaction

Shima and many others who are empathetic towards the plight of the cats have expressed their frustration towards animal welfare organisations such as the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

Speaking on the cat killings at the flat in Ampang, Shima said in an Instagram post “I’m absolutely frustrated by the inaction of the authorities! DVS Selangor – one whole week just to come and investigate? What are you waiting for? For all the cats to die? It’s ridiculous.”

“Despite numerous reports and calls, not a single representative showed up. Not even one. At least the police came down, even though it isn’t primarily their responsibility,” she claimed.

Shima also shared screenshots of WhatsApp messages she received from an alleged DVS representative on the matter, which she found lacking in urgency. The messages simply gave textbook advice and warnings regarding strays and pet cats directed at owners of the animals and would-be animal abusers.

Inhumane slaughter of stray animals continue even after multiple cases that occurred within a year

In December 2024, bodies of mutilated stray cats were found around the Universiti Malaya (UM) campus in Kuala Lumpur on separate occasions. The cats were allegedly mutilated with a sharp object like a knife, according to autopsies.

Later in January 2025, more cats were found extensively mutilated on UM’s campus grounds. The public suspected it was the work of the same individual or group who killed the cats in December 2024.

The police and DVS attributed the UM cat killings to wild animals and dogs, a statement the public and animal activists did not buy as the feline corpses showed wounds that were too clean and intentional, and not something a wild animal could do.

