Alleged Scalper Tries To Sell Six MCR Tickets For RM6k, Fans Outraged By Price

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An individual posted on Facebook about his offer for six My Chemical Romance (MCR) tickets at the price of RM6,000. The tickets are for Zone A, which are worth RM499 each.

According to his post, he initially bought the tickets for his girlfriend and her friends as well but they recently parted ways, which led to his decision to sell the tickets off.

“Sorry if it sounds pricey but trust me, the market price is even higher now. I even skipped work just to fight for these tickets.

“I bought them for my girlfriend and her friends but life had other plans, we broke up. So here I am, letting go of the tickets and maybe a little bit of the past too. DM if interested,” he wrote.

The post sparked outrage and Malaysians accused him of scalping

In the comments section, many criticised the alleged scalper for setting an unreasonable price for the six tickets he was trying to sell.

Some did the math and found that the price per ticket was too much. The tickets in question are for Zone A seats, which are originally priced at RM499 but the person selling the tickets had set it at RM1,000 per ticket, doubling its price.

The individual defended himself, saying that the tickets were bought with his own money and that he’s allowed to do whatever he wanted with them, including selling them at a price much higher than its face value.

He also reminded others in the comments section that the price is negotiable, although many thought that even after negotiations, the price would still be unreasonable.

Is scalping legal in Malaysia?

It turns out that scalping is technically not illegal in Malaysia.

According to a report by Malay Mail, the government is currently considering an anti-scalping law.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil explained that some of the measures would include ID verification, which would require ticket holders to present the same identification document used at the time of purchase to match the name printed on the ticket.

But, at the moment, Malaysian law does not explicitly ban ticket scalping. Therefore, legal actions against scalpers has been limited and the resale of tickets above face value is still technically legal.

How do we deal with scalpers?

Unfortunately, the best way to deal with scalpers is to not purchase anything from them, and let them incur losses until they are stamped out completely.

A former lawyer shared on TikTok about the legalities surrounding scalping to help people better undertand how it is still a growing practice despite all the bad rep it gets.

Essentially, scalpers feed on the desperation of others and the more people bite their baits, the bolder they become.

My Chemical Romance is set to perform at Bukit Jalil Stadium on 30 April, 2026, almost 20 years since their last concert in Malaysia.

The concert tickets were sold out with 60,000 tickets snapped up about four hours after they went on sale.

However, the event’s co-organiser Hello Universe posted a cryptic Tweet not long after with the message:

“Malaysia. We hear you. The march is not over!”

Fans speculate that there might be a second round of ticket sales coming, but that remains to be seen.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.