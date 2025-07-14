Motivation Gone Wild? Claim Of “Sexy” Dance At Women’s Programme Raises Eyebrows

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Wellness and motivational programmes are not a new thing. Some actually do help people with struggles they are going through in their lives with meaningful activities and good habit-forming exercises.

But there are also programmes led by unconventional hosts or leaders that may raise more than a few eyebrows.

Recently, a Malaysian motivational programme called “eHati” was alleged to have engaged in rituals and Islamic deviancy with some “naked” and sexy dance thrown in.

What does eHati do?

Founded by a husband and wife duo, eHati is aimed at helping women rebuild confidence, find inner peace, and enhance marital harmony.

The programmes they offer include mentoring circles, love renewal, audio courses, breathwork, and other modules aimed at emotional healing and self-growth.

Some of the courses also include advice and tips on sexual intimacy, such as the Diet Sentuhan Cinta audio course which touches on issues surrounding premature ejaculation and how to remedy it.

Inappropriate content allegations and the IDCC incident

Through a post on Facebook, a person by the name of Masyitah Ashari shared some troubling allegations of what went on at an eHati event that took place at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alam on 30 September, 2024.

She illustrated how in one session, the hall had dimmed lights and romantic music.

Masyitah claimed that the programme’s highest-level members engaged in some provocative dancing which included taking their clothes off.

“It was like a nightclub. At this point many of the other participants found it strange and started feeling creeped out,” Masyitah said.

An allegedly “spiked” drink was given to participants

Masyitah described a beverage called Piya that was given to participants at the event, which allegedly acted as an aphrodisiac.

“That’s that Piya drink that tastes like bananas blended with chocolate,” she said, adding that participants were told the drink would make them feel calm.

After about 15 minutes, Masyitah claimed that the mood changed in the hall, as the dancing became increasingly sexual.

The participants were allegedly told that the act of undressing and throwing their clothes on the floor was to “cleanse” themselves of negativity.

“There were a few participants who did it, and a few who didn’t do it. Some of them took their clothes off until they were completely naked and threw their clothes on the ground….,” Masyitah explained.

After the naked dancing session, Masyitah claimed there was a “Sacred Bath” ceremony where participants would bathe in a bathtub, wrapped in a cloth, and then unwrapped to signify their “rebirth”.

Public Health Malaysia, a Facebook page focused on health-related issues and topics, alleged that the “Piya” drink consumed by th eHati participants may be a drink that has been spiked with psilocybin mushrooms a.k.a. magic mushrooms, which contains a powerful psychoactive compound that causes hallucinations.

A police investigation has been opened over “hallucination water” and moral misconduct claims

Police have confirmed that an inquiry paper has been opened to identify any criminal offence linked to the eHati motivation programme, Bernama reported.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said several witnesses will be called soon to obtain confirmation about the use of water that allegedly caused hallucinations.

He added that the police are working with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) according to their jurisdictions to obtain vital facts about the allegations against eHati.

JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahizan Ahmad issued a statement stating that the case is being investigated under Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995.

