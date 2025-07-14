Hungry Frog: ‘’Working’’ Child Asks Strangers For Food, Sparks Talk About Child Labour Boundaries

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Times are tough, and some families are putting their children to work to help pad up the household income. Sometimes, young children voluntarily offer to help the family sell items house-to-house after observing their family struggle.

While the quest is noble, there have been questions about the ethics of it all because putting young children to work at ungodly hours and poor conditions spells ‘’child labour.’’

Recently, a Threads user Kila (@kilaaaaaaa.n) was dining with her family in Pantai Remis, Kuala Selangor when they witnessed a young boy in a pink frog costume asking for food.

The boy, who allegedly looked famished, asked for food from the table next to them. Kila said the boy ate like he was starving the whole time.

She noticed that the boy had a QR code and a money box; indications that the boy was ‘’working’’ as a mascot for money.

Kila’s brother was about to approach the boy out of concern before a woman came and pulled the young boy away to a woman believed to be the boy’s mother.

Kila’s brother followed them and saw the boy’s mother pinching while scolding him. When he asked why she did that, she told him to mind his own business because the boy wasn’t his son.

Kila pitied the boy who was seemingly forced to beg on the streets and has reported the matter to the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

A netizen claimed they might have spotted the same boy in the same mascot costume at Bukit Bintang.

Some shared they have seen other young children selling food around 10pm at Ampang Point while their parents waited in a car outside.

Meanwhile, another Threads user @fatimeazuni said she saw another child selling cheesecake at 1am in Ampang. She was shocked that a young child was working at such a late hour and hoped the family’s struggles will end soon.

Similar incidents like these have made some wonder whether the adults were the children’s true parents and if there’s a syndicate behind this.

However, some believe there’s nothing wrong with young children working to help the family and referred to Chinese children helping their family run simple responsibilities in the shop.

In response, netizens explained the two situations were wildly different. The children helping at the family shop work reasonable hours, but the children working by the roadside with or without costumes have been spotted working at odd hours.

Hopefully, the relevant authorities can look into the matter so children aren’t exploited.

