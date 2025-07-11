US Secretary Of State: Trump Might Attend 47th ASEAN Summit In KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There is a possiblity that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He said discussions on the matter were underway to finalise the date for the ASEAN-US Special Summit, Berita Harian reported.

“Yes, it is likely (Trump will attend the 47th ASEAN Summit). We are working on a date for that (attendance),” he told reporters at the ASEAN post-ministerial meeting with the United States in conjunction with the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) on 10 July.

On the subject of tariffs, Rubio said, “Many of the countries in Southeast Asia are going to have tariff rates that are actually better than countries in other parts of the world. And by the way, the door always remains open to adjustments if agreements can be reached.”

Should he attend, Trump will be part of the ASEAN-US Special Summit, a high-level meeting between him and Asean leaders to discuss various issues of mutual interest and concern.

Trump’s 25% tariff proposal on Malaysia

Earlier, Trump issued a formal letter addressed to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar announcing a tariff proposal of 25% imposed on Malaysian goods entering the US beginning on 1 August, 2025.

In the letter, Trump explained the tariff increase to 25% (from 24% in April) is due to a trade deficit between Malaysia and the US. He then offered “zero tariff” if Malaysia should choose to build and manufacture goods in the States.

PMX: 47th ASEAN Summit is going to be the largest one ever

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits is set to be one of the largest in the grouping’s history.

According to him, several heads of government from outside Asean have confirmed their attendance at the summit, which will be held from 26 to 28 October, The Star reported.

Some of the confirmed leaders include: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has also expressed intention to attend.

“I believe it will be a major undertaking. God willing, we will be able to shoulder it together,” Anwar said at a press conference at the end of his official visits to Italy, France, and Brazil.

Asean’s 10 member states are Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines.

