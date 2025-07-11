Trump Nominates Hooters-Loving Nick “Alpha Male” Adams As Next US Ambassador To Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

American President Donald Trump has nominated Nick Adams, an Australian-American conservative commentator and former Sydney councillor to serve as the next US ambassador to Malaysia.

The self-described “Alpha Male” has been an outspoken supporter of Trump and is well known for his pro-American advocacy, including several books and media appearances promoting right-wing values.

In response to the announcement, Adams expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter).

“To the men and women throughout Malaysia, I can’t wait to experience your noble culture,” he said in a video statement.

Mr. President, thank you for the honor of a lifetime. In your America, all dreams come true. It will be my honor to represent the United States of America in Malaysia.



To the esteemed Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I look forward to a confirmation process… pic.twitter.com/SRyTEnCpwS — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 10, 2025

Who is Nick Adams exactly, and why “Alpha Male”?

Born and raised in Australia, Adams is an immigrant to America after receiving a rare Extraordinary Ability Green Card, commonly referred to as the “Einstein Visa”.

In 2021, he became a naturalised US citizen while maintaining close ties to his native Australia.

He runs the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG), a non-profit organisation that teaches civics and informs parents and students on the power of the American Dream.

The FLAG board contains a number of luminaries, one of which Malaysia is all too familiar with: Bill O’Reilly.

Adams gained national recognition in the US after Trump publicised his book “Green Card Warrior” on Twitter, and praised his views on immigration.

His messaging emphasizes rugged masculinity – branding himself as an “alpha male” influencer in internet conservative circles.

P.S. He has an affinity for famous American restaurant chain Hooters.

Malaysians collectively poke fun on social media

It seems that Malaysians are aware of Adams’ love for Trump and his pro-America advocacy, which led them to lament the possibility of the Hooters-loving alpha male becoming the next US ambassador to Malaysia.

Many poked fun at his self-description as an alpha male and obsession with Hooters.

Who is the current US Ambassador to Malaysia?

Image: U.S. Embassy in Malaysia official website

The current U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia is Edgard D. Kagan, a career Foreign Service officer who began his term on 20 March, 2024. He was nominated by President Joe Biden in May 2023 and confirmed by the Senate in November that year.

Kagan has previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission at US embassies in New Delhi, India and in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Mumbai, India, and Deputy Director of the Washington Office of the US Mission to the United Nations.

