Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Made-In-Malaysia Exports

President of the United States Donald Trump recently wrote an official letter addressed to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim to announce a new tariff that America will be imposing on Malaysia, and his reasons for doing so.

The letter, which was also shared on Truth Social (Trump’s very own social networking platform), illustrated how the US still intends to continue trading with Malaysia but with a few catches.

Trump: “We want to keep being trade partners with you but things haven’t been fair”

Trump wrote about how the US is willing to continue trading goods with Malaysia despite having trade deficits.

FYI: A trade deficit occurs when a country’s imports exceed its exports. In simpler terms, a nation buys more goods and services from other countries than it sells to them. This results in a negative balance of trade.

He underscored the long-standing trade relationship between the two countries but emphasised the need to transition towards a more balanced and reciprocal framework.

“We have had years to discuss our trading relationship with Malaysia, and have concluded that we must move away from these long term, and very persistent trade deficits engendered by Malaysia’s tariff, and non-tariff, policies, and trade barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal.

“Starting from August 1, 2025, we will charge Malaysia a tariff of only 25% on any and all Malaysian products sent into the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs,” Trump’s letter wrote.

Additionally, the US will charge an even higher tariff for transshipped goods from Malaysia. What Trump is basically saying is that if Malaysia tries to sneak goods into the US from a different shipment hub, it’s going to cost even more.

“Goods transshipped to evade a higher tariff will be subject to that higher tariff,” he said.

“No tariffs for you if you build and manufacture here in the US”

Trump made an offer in his letter: If Malaysian companies were to build or make their products in the US, there would be no tariffs. He also promised to help companies set up quickly.

“As you are aware, there will be no tariff if Malaysia, or any companies within your country decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely – in other words, in a matter of weeks,” he said.

“You want to raise your taxes? We’ll match that number and add it onto our 25% tariff on you!”

Further in the letter, Trump noted that if Malaysia decides to raise its tariffs on US products, they will add whatever number was chosen and add it onto the 25% tariff they are slapping on Malaysia.

“If for any reasons you decided to raise your tariffs then, whatever number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge,” Trump wrote.

The proposed tariff was initially 24%

Earlier this year in April, Trump announced the “Liberation Day tariffs”, which included a 24% tariff on Malaysian exports as part of a broader global plan targeting roughly 49 more countries.

He then paused it for 90 days to allow for negotiations.

Malaysia had at least two formal talks in Washington between 18 and 20 June to negotiate in avoiding the tariff.

However, on 7 July, Trump extended the pause from 9 July to 1 August and adjusted the proposed tariff for Malaysia by one point from 24% to 25%.

