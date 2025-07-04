KLIA Aerotrain Services Disrupted Just Days After Launch

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Aerotrain reopened on 1 July after being out of service for more than two years.

Just a day after it resumed operations, one of the trains broke down on 2 July, drawing criticism from Malaysians.

According to a comment on Facebook, the train stopped working after a passenger allegedly blocked its doors from closing.

4 July: Aerotrain didn’t break down, it was temporarily suspended from operation

Early this morning (4 July), Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) announced that Aerotrain services were temporarily suspended due to water accumulating in the tunnel after heavy rainfall.

MAHB said the service was only temporarily suspended at 11am today as heavy rainfall had caused water to accumulate in the tunnel.

One of the drainage pumps in the tunnel experienced a technical fault during the downpour, preventing the automatic removal of water, The Star reported.

The train’s services resumed at 12.15pm today once full clearance was obtained from the technical and safety teams, Malaysia Airports said.

The Aerotrain, which had been the backbone of KLIA’s internal transport network since 1998, broke down in 2023.

Buses were used instead to transport passengers between KLIA Terminal 1 and the satellite terminal, which is mainly for international arrivals and departures.

The new and improved Aerotrain service commenced operations on 1 July, involving three trains with a maximum capacity of 270 passengers each.

