Ramly Burger Products To See Price Hike 7 July But Nothing To Do With Expanded SST

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian’s are groaning over an upcoming price hike of their favourite burger patty by Ramly, which will come into effect this 7 July.

Thanks to various social media posts, they speculate that the price adjustment on the “national burger” is due to the government’s expanded SST measures.

However, the notice about the new prices on their burger patties, that is going viral, was issued by Ramly Food Marketing Sdn Bhd to vendors on 14 April, three months before the new SST came into effect.

A Facebook post last week sparked conversations about the price increase for Ramly burger products.

Twitter user explains that the price hike is due rising costs of raw ingredients, not SST

A Twitter user named Syahir shared a post illustrating how Ramly Food Marketing Sdn Bhd has consistently issued notices on price increases for their products over the past few years, citing rising costs.

In his post, he included an image of a notice by Ramly about updating its prices starting from 7 July.

“The price increase notice on Ramly products to wholesalers, retailers, and markets was issued by Ramly on 14 April 2025, almost three months before the expanded SST was to come into effect.

“Ramly also explained that the rising costs of raw ingredients that cannot be avoided. Maybe the cost of importing beef from India has gone up? Who knows.

“Furthermore, Ramly has increased their product prices many times – 2013, 2016, 2022. Just Google it and you’ll find notices by Ramly and burger vendors announcing the price increase,” he wrote in the caption.

In short, the price increase is on the manufacturer’s level, which will most likely prompt sellers to up their prices on their burgers too.

Syahir also noted that Ramly is not restricted from raising prices because processed foods such as hamburger patties and sausages are not government-regulated goods.

Notis kenaikan produk Ramly kepada pemborong, peruncit, pasaraya ni semua dikeluarkan oleh Ramly pada 14 April 2025 hampir 3 bulan sebelum SST diluaskan berkuatkuasa.



Ramly juga sebut jelas alasan kenaikan kos bahan mentah yang tidak dapat dielakkan. Mungkin kos import daging… https://t.co/Yiug5Cqy6s pic.twitter.com/apsSYfeXOI — Syahir (@syahirsyhr) June 27, 2025

Raw ingredients like beef and chicken is exempted from the 5% SST

In an earlier article, we highlighted that essential daily goods will not be taxed under the expanded SST scheme. This includes beef and chicken.

That means the price increase in Ramly’s products is purely from their side to keep up with rising costs of raw ingredients.

Realistically, the Ramly burgers you get at a street stall is still considered quite affordable, with the simple burger daging still priced below RM10. The more decadent burger daging doube special cheese is going to cost you more than RM10 but at least it’s still under RM20 (disclaimer: some stalls may charge more for specialty burgers).

READ MORE: “We Don’t Earn Dubai-Level Money” Many Unhappy With Revised SST That’s Starting On 1 July

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.