Desperate Man Brings Unresponsive Cat To Human Clinic, Urgent Need For More On-Call Vets In Malaysia?

A doctor at a clinic shared a sad tale on Threads when he was suddenly awoken by his staff concerning an unusual patient.

A pet owner has brought his unresponsive cat to the clinic in desperation around 3.30am seeking for help.

Dr Razi (@razi_idris0812) was perplexed since he wasn’t trained to treat animals but offered to do what he could after seeing the man’s tearful face.

The man explained that the cat showed no issues but looked like it wanted to cough before going still.

Razi asked whether the cat has any sickness and the man said no. The man said he thought of taking the cat to the veterinarian the next day but the cat has gone silent.

Razi used a stethoscope to check the cat’s heartbeat and even checked the eyes and found its pupils fixed and dilated. He also tried to give pain stimulation by pressing the cat’s frontal area but still received no response from the cat. He admitted he wasn’t sure if the same method works for a cat.

Sadly, he had to break the bad news to the man, including his wife and daughter, who were in the room with them.

Their beloved cat has died.

Razi said he felt the family’s pain and how the death of a house pet felt like a death of a family member.

Razi shared he learned something from this experience. He believes it’s time for government hospitals to provide an on-call vet in the emergency department. He believes it’s an important service since the number of pet ownership has risen.

Malaysia lacks veterinarians despite high demand

Last month, Veterinary Services Department (DVS) director-general Dr Akma Ngah Hamid said Malaysia does not have enough veterinarians to cope with demand. To date, there are only 2,553 active veterinarians in the country.

The demand for veterinary services has surged due to the rapid development in the livestock industry, the increase of veterinary clinics for pets, and research. However, there are not enough experts in the field.

The profession is not an easy field, and any person involved in it needs an interest in and passion for animals. Not everyone can make veterinary medicine a career. Agriculture and Food Security Ministry deputy secretary-general (development) Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd said during an award ceremony on World Veterinary Day on 23 June.

Vet care goes beyond caring for animals and also concerns safeguarding public health. Vet services include ensuring that there’s sufficient food supply that’s clean and safe for human consumption.

For example, in the food supply chain, vets are the frontliners ensuring the farm-to-table process is closely monitored.

