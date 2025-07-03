2 Men Arrested Following Viral Road Rage Incident Involving Fake Gun

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two men, aged 27 and 19, have been arrested after a viral video showed one of them pointing a gun at another road user during an argument following a car accident at Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur yesterday (2 July)

The armed man was believed to be drunk when the incident happened.

Source: Twitter/update11111

According to the Brickfields District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, the incident was reported by a 28-year-old victim at 12.55 am.

The victim stated in the report that the Honda City they were driving was hit on the right side mirror by a red Toyota Yaris at around 11 pm.

“Following that, an argument broke out between the two parties, and suddenly, the Toyota Yaris driver pulled out a black pistol and pointed it at the victim,” he said.

Turns out, it was a fake gun

Ku Mashariman said early investigations revealed that the pistol was a replica, purchased through the Tiktok app by one of the suspects.

He also confirmed that both suspects have been remanded for four days until 5 July to assist in investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960 for possession of an imitation weapon, as reported by Berita Harian.

