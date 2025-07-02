Man Claims He Was Scammed Trying To Rent Apartment In KL, Perpetrator Allegedly Used Fake Name

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man took to X (formerly Twitter) recently claiming he was scammed while trying to rent an apartment in Kuala Lumpur through online marketplace Mudah.

In his post, Fazeem said he was renting a place for his sister and her friends since their dormitory contracts were ending soon and he wanted to help them settle down in a safe place.

When he found the perfect place for his sibling, he contacted the person in charge of the unit on 16 June and arranged a viewing on 18 June at Parc 3, Cheras.

“He talked confidently, acted like he really owned the place. Even gave me his IC and showed a previous tenancy agreement to convince us. The way he carried himself, it seemed real,” Fazeem said in his post.

The scam began when he transferred the booking fee

Everything went hunky dory as Fazeem went through the process of placing RM1,400 to book the unit.

He claimed that the man sent him a tenancy agreement on 21 June, after which he signed and returned it on 23 June.

The keys to the apartment was supposed to be handed over on 26 or 27 June, according to Fazeem but the man suddenly asked him to pay another RM2,200 and said that the last RM1,400 can be paid later in July.

Feeling suspicious, Fazeem told the man that he will only pay after he gets the keys and the man agreed.

However, on 28 June, the man was unreachable. Fazeem tried calling him but it went straight to voicemail and WhatsApp showed the man’s number as “not registered”.

“He deleted his account and vanished just like that,” Fazeem wrote in his Twitter thread.

“I just wanted to help my sister and her friends find a place before their dorm contract ends of 5 July. Scammers nowadays are too smooth, please double-check everything before you pay for anything,” he added.

At time of press, Fazeem has already lodged a police report against the man and is awaiting action from authorities.

Others claim that the alleged scammer used a fake name, and it’s not his first time

Fazeem reposted a Tweet by user ChristyMacr on 1 July that mentions the accused’s real name, accompanied by photos of the man and his car, allegedly.

“Damn, this guy is still scamming around. My case in 2019 getting scammed by him is not even settled yet,” one user said.

“He’s using someone else’s IC. That’s not his real name on that IC,” another user commented.

His real name is Muhammad Muzhaffar Akmal bin Rahim. And that is his car as well. pic.twitter.com/ikn6Z6S36P — ChristyMacr (@ChristyMacr) June 30, 2025

He apparently uses airbnb units to scam others

According to a few X users, the alleged scammer rents out airbnbs to show to potential victims as a way to convince them that it’s real.

One user gave a tip on how to detect this scam method by downloading the image and put it through a Google image search. This would show the real property owner’s name and if it really is posted on the airbnb website.

