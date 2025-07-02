Cheating Death: Penang Man Leans Car Seat Back To Dodge Gunmen’s Bullets

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What was supposed to be a routine school pick up turned into a life-threatening nightmare for one father in Penang.

He was waiting in his four-wheel-drive vehicle outside Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Nyior, Butterworth when two men on a motorcycle in full-face masks rode right up to the driver’s side window, pulled out a pistol, and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

The gunmen fled the scene immediately after they were done shooting.

Quick thinking and even quicker reflexes saved the man’s life

According to a report by The Star, the man in the truck noticed when the assailants approached his vehicle and he sensed that something was not right.

Just seconds before the shots were fired, he reportedly reclined his car seat all the way back. This action film-esque move saved his life as all the bullets missed him completely.

At time of press, the attackers’ motives are still unknown but every evidence including the face masks, firearm, and a getaway motorcycle suggests that it might have been a targeted hit.

North Seberang Perai OCPD Assistant Commissioner Anuar Abdul Rahman confirmed the incident and said that police have launched an investigation.

The latest in a series of shootings reported in Malaysia this past couple of weeks

On the morning of 17 June, two men in their 40s were shot dead in front of a shopping centre in Cheras. Police suspect that the incident was a gang-related killing.

Earlier, on 13 June, two men on a motorycle rode up to a restaurant on Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, and opened fire into the eatery, killing one man and injuring two others.

According to a report by Malay Mail, police have identified the suspects in the Brickfields shooting but the manhunt is still ongoing.

