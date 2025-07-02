13-Year-Old Missing Since Monday, Last Seen In Petaling Jaya

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A teenage boy has been missing since Monday (31 June) and police are on the lookout for the thirteen-year-old.

Amirul Zafwan Akmar was last seen in Taman Tasik Dato Hormat, Petaling Jaya, New Straits Times reported.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Mamat said Amirul is 167cm tall, weighs 45kg, has short black hair, thick lips, and narrow eyes.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts are advised to contact the nearest police station or the Subang Jaya police headquarters operations room at 03-7862 7222 or 03-7862 7100.

Missing persons in Malaysia in 2025

Over the course of six months in 2025, there have been multiple cases of missing persons in Malaysia.

Some of the cases were resolved, usually with the missing individual being found or in some unfortunate cases, found dead.

In February, a missing woman was found dead in her car at Pantai Remis, Kuala Selangor. She had been missing for six days before her body was found. Police reported no signs of foul play and her family said there was no unusual behaviour from her when they met during a Chinese New Year gathering.

READ MORE: Missing Since CNY: Woman Found Dead In Car At Kuala Selangor Beach

On 13 March, a mother went missing from her home in Seri Alam, Johor Bahru. She was not identified by name although she reportedly left what her family described as a suicide note.

READ MORE: Urgent: Search Underway For Missing Mother In Johor Bahru

A woman reported her father as missing in April, and took to social media to seek help from the public to inform her of his whereabouts. The 67-year-old man, Albert Tan Pek Chuan, was last seen in Taman Orkid, Klang, riding his black foldable bicycle.

READ MORE: “Can You Come Home Now?” Daughter Seeks Father Who Has Been Missing For A Week

In April, a high-profile missing persons case made headlines. It involved Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, a 42-year-old businesswoman who has been at the center of a prominent legal and criminal investigation.

She was reported missing on 9 April while she was en route to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters. According to news reports, she was seen being abducted along the Maju Expressway (MEX highway) by eight men who stopped her e-hailing vehicle and forced her into one of their cars before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Where Is Pamela Ling? Family Baffled As Woman Goes Missing While On The Way To MACC

READ MORE: Could Pamela Ling Be Overseas? Authorities Say She Wasn’t Allowed To Travel

READ MORE: Police Detain Pamela Ling’s Husband, Court Rejects Remand Application

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.