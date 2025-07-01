TikTok User Speaks Out Against Trolls Who Sexualise Ain Husniza Despite Her Advocacy Work

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok user @wzmrzo spoke up against anonymous men who left lewd comments in the video featuring Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam’s advocacy work with Pocket of Pink (POP).

He pointed out that all the lewd comments were made by men, who are supposedly the leaders of the family and the protectors of families and women.

He added these men sexualised Ain, the same behaviour she tried to stop by speaking up through her advocacy work.

Ain Husniza, known for speaking out against a physical education teacher who allegedly made a rape joke in school, is a part of Pocket of Pink (POP), an organisation led by a group of nine young people who advocate for women’s right and empowerment.

POP recently released a 20-page cartoon-based module titled ‘’Express to Empower: Bodies, Boundaries, and Identity” and it received news coverage online.

Ain, currently a student of International Politics at the University of Nottingham, believes sexual education is essential because it fosters knowledge of self-autonomy and protection against exploitation.

However, she is saddened to find out that trolls online focused on her clothes and body instead of talking about her advocacy work.

She found out about the lewd comments left by anonymous men online through @wzmrzo’s TikTok video.

The work I do vs The comments I received.



💔 pic.twitter.com/lJWMa0a9nV — ain #MakeSchoolASaferPlace (@ainhsaifulnizam) June 30, 2025

Despite the naysayers, Ain encouraged others to support Pocket of Pink’s advocacy work which combines art and comprehensive sex education to empower young people to learn about their bodies and autonomy.

POP is also working on a Malay-language edition of the book.

Ain received tons of support from netizens and was advised not to engage with the trolls. They encouraged her to continue her advocacy work.

However, there are always the critics and victim blamers who felt Ain should cover up more. This led to others pointing out that girls and women face similar harassment regardless of how much she covers up.

The issue of sexualising girls and women is a longstanding problem and the act is often justified by blaming victims for their clothes or what they did. However, reports have shown that girls and women are sexualised and harassed whether they dress conservatively or not.

Not too long ago, influencer Mekyun managed to rally enough people to report the paedophile Facebook group featuring school children in their uniforms.

While the group has since disappeared, none of the members have been arrested or charged.

READ MORE: 12k Members Strong Paedophile FB Group Disappears After Mekyun, Cikgu Fadli, Caprice Raise Alarm

Sebab lawan arus. Lawan pedo. Lawan enabler. These are the ppl you're fighting.

But ramai juga yang support. Keep up the good work. We can't expect to win overnight again these ppl. — Leonheardt (@Qaifrue) June 30, 2025

Ramai lagi stand behind you, Ain. Those people are thrash. Jalan terus. — KakyamDahPenat (@Mmayam2) June 30, 2025

yang berniqab dan bukan agama islam pun kena. mayat, binatang pun kena dengan jantan tak guna macam diorang ni. it's okay, take your time and let's educate the kids to grow up with useful brain unlike men nowadays! it's your choice to wear whatever you want :]— dhiaa 🍉 (@deeyuhchafaeruh) June 30, 2025

Those that commented as such always think of themselves holier than thou



But these kind of ppl are the one who’s internet browser is full of porn



You keep on doing the good work @ainhsaifulnizam . Keep it up. Ignore those holier than thou subhumans — M.S.G.S (@ManjitSinghG5) June 30, 2025

🫂 You're doing great work, Ain. Change does not come without some form of prosecution, but standing with you.



We cannot change these commentors, but we can educate them and their children. What they say is more of a reflection of their character, not yours.



Hang in there. 💪 — (slow) it's rachu la (@rachuuuuuu_) June 30, 2025

let me reiterate. this is not about her. this is about the men in her comments.



how they sexualise something that is as small as dressing. soal pakaian antara dia dengan tuhan. tapi apa yang disampaikan tu demi kebaikan masa depan. — ashraf. (@ashrafalwayss) June 30, 2025

Unfortunately i have to agree. As a muslim urself uk tutup aurat or wear something x mencolok mata. N uk the netizen mcm mana especially u advocates bnde mcm ni. U have to carry urself la to prove to them :/ — Sofia (@sofmai02) June 30, 2025

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.