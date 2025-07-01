Mortar Bomb Safely Detonated At Menora Tunnel, Traffic Back To Normal
A contract cleaner happened upon the unexploded bomb while clearing trees and grass in the area.
The police had safely detonated a mortar bomb that was found near the Menora Tunnel along the North-South Expressway yesterday (30 June 2025).
According to Sinar Daily, Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisham Nordin said the unexploded ordnance (UXO) measuring 81mm was found by a 51-year-old contract worker who was carrying out cleaning works in the area around 9.30am.
The worker’s supervisor lodged a police report at the Jelapang police station at 12.15pm.
This led to Plus Malaysia Berhad (Plus) issuing a temporary road closure alert of the Kuala Kangsar-Ipoh stretch on Twittter at 3.02pm while a police team was immediately deployed to inspect the site.
The bomb disposal unit dispatched to the site took nearly an hour to safely detonate the bomb. The blast radius reportedly reached up to 200 metres. Malay Mail reported that the bomb was detonated using a high-order electrical detonation.
The highway was opened to all road users again by 3.44pm and traffic returned to normal.
