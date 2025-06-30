Seat Belts Compulsory For Bus Drivers & Passengers Starting July

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Starting 1 July 2025, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) said it’s compulsory for all express and tour bus drivers and passengers to wear seat belts.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the department previously focused on an advocacy approach but starting in July, drivers and passengers who fail to wear seat belts will face enforcement action.

Errant drivers and passengers, including bus operators, can face a fine as much as RM300. Aedy said drivers should remind passengers to don seat belts and the department will monitor the CCTV to check if the driver had reminded passengers to do so.

Aedy added that buses registered before 2020 will be given a specific period to install seat belts. He emphasized that drivers should make sure all passengers have their seat belts on before the bus moves.

A guideline will be issued to operators to ensure instructions are clear and no compromises will be made for any faults.

Additionally, the seat belt regulation will also be enforced on drivers and passengers of goods vehicles with a permissible maximum weight of up to 3,500kg.

