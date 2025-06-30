Former AG’s Daughter “May Lose An Eye” After Pro-Palestine Protest Incident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The daughter of former Malaysian Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas was recently charged with hindering or resisting police during a pro-Palestinian protest on 27 June in Sydney, Australia.

Hannah Thomas was issued a “Future Court Attendance Notice” for allegedly refusing to comply with a direction by the police to disperse, ABC News reported.

The 35-year-old political candidate sustained serious facial injuries while being arrested and is now being treated in hospital.

Her lawyer, Peter O’Brien, said the incident might cost her sight in one eye.

“My understanding is that the injury to her eye is very serious and there is a real chance, regrettably and gravely, that she is going to lose an eye,” O’Brien said.

Hannah and others were protesting outside a manufacturing facility in Belmore accused of supplying technology to the Israeli military, specifically “electroplating and surface coating services for a variety of applications including aerospance and defence technology”, according to UK news outlet The Guardian.

Hannah is scheduled to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Aug 12.

Hannah speaks on arrest experience

She shared a video on her Instagram account on Sunday (29 June) thanking those who have shared their support for her while she receives treatment at Bankstown hospital.

“I don’t want to get into too much detail about the traumatic events on Friday, but I’m 5’1”, I weigh about 45 kilos.

“I was engaged in peaceful protests, and my interactions with NSW Police have left me potentially without vision in my right eye permanently,” she said, adding that what she was going through was “obviously nothing compared to what people in Gaza are going through because of Israel”.

Greens members call for investigation

According to ABC News, New South Wales (NSW) Police Assistant Commissioner Bret McFadden said NSW police had not used the state government’s anti-protest laws at the protest Hannah was involved in.

The law was introduced in February this year and established criminal offences against protesting outside places of worship while further expanding police powers.

Meanwhile, Federal and NSW Greens members called for an investigation into the incident, including NSW Greens MP Sue Higginson, who called for it to be declared a critical incident.

A critical incident would require police to investigate an incident involving a NSW police officer that has resulted in the death or serious injury of a person.

NSW Police said it is not formally investigating the matter as a critical incident.

“I’ve had a preliminary review of the body worn video with a number of commanders and one of our operations experts,” McFadden said.

Hannah contested Australian Prime Minister’s seat in elections

In the 2025 Australian Federal Election held in May, Hannah stood as the The Greens’ candidate for the seat of Grayndler – a bold move challenging sitting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Unfortunately, she lost at the elections.

Her core campaign included solidarity with Palestine. She was moved by the “live-streamed genocide in Gaza” and held Albanese – Grayndler’s member of parliament – accountable for perceived inaction.

The Australian Greens are a political party based on four key principles: ecological sustainability, grassroots democracy, social justice, and peace and non-violence.

Hannah Thomas moved to Australia in 2009 as an international student to pursue her studies. Originally from Malaysia, she chose to further her education in Australia, which eventually led to her settling there and becoming deeply involved in activism and politics.

