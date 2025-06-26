University Student Found Dead In Cyberjaya, Police Confirm It’s Murder

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The death of a 20-year-old female university student who was found in her apartment unit on Tuesday morning (24 June) has been classified as murder.

The suspect is still on the loose and a manhunt is ongoing.

According to a New Straits Times report, Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman said the victim’s body was only discovered recently.

“The victim, a student from a local university, was found dead at the scene. Preliminary checks found no signs of forced entry into the residence,” he said in a statement.

Further examinations found injuries on the victim’s head. Norhizam said the autopsy confirmed blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

The case is now being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

No element of rape in the murder, says police

Police debunked claims on social media about the victim being raped. Norhizam confirmed that the police had found no evidence indicating that the victim was sexually assaulted.

“We urge the public to refrain from spreading unverified information. There is no indication of rape in this case case based on the post-mortem results,” he emphasised.

Suspect used the victim’s ATM card to withdraw cash

According to a report by Berita Harian, the individual suspected of murdering the Cyberjaya student was detected making cash withdrawals using the victim’s ATM card.

Norhizam said his party detected around five to six transactions made around the capital.

“Based on our investigation, the male suspect involved began making withdrawal transactions using the victim’s banking card shortly after the victim was murdered.

“Currently, we are conducting a detailed investigation to enable the police to identify the suspect’s identity and trace his whereabouts,” he said, noting that the bank card was among other valuables reported missing in the murder which included a laptop, mobile phone, and some cash.

Horhizam said the police are currently gathering information, and recording witness statements.

The victim was a student studying for a Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy at a university in Cyberjaya. She was found dead at around 10am on 24 June in her room in Mutiara Ville.

Minister visits victim’s family to give condolences

The Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri paid a visit to the victim’s family to give her condolences.

Through a post on Facebook, she said she spent some time for a conversation with Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara’s relatives about their tragic loss.

“May they be given strength and perseverance in facing this difficult moment. I believe and hope the investigation will be conducted with integrity so that justice can be upheld,” the caption wrote.

