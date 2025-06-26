Anthony Loke Encourages Public To Take Photos Of Speeding Buses And Lorries

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In light of the recent series of road accidents, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) are giving utmost attention to all complaints and reports received. This includes the examination of viral social media videos that depict heavy vehicles and express buses committing traffic violations.

The Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, said immediate action will be taken by his ministry to ensure that the safety of road users is protected, Kosmo reported.

“If you see a lorry or bus speeding on the road, take pictures with your smartphone.

“For example, just a few days ago, there was a viral video of an express bus speeding, overtaking other vehicles, and showing an obscene gesture to the person recording the video.

“Don’t think that the viral video was not effective because there are those who said a complaint was lodged at JPJ but no action was taken.

“As soon as I saw the video, I sent a WhatsApp to the Director-Generals of JPJ and APAD to take action and suspend the (express bus) company,” he said during a press conference at his ministry recently.

Loke was referring to APAD suspending the Public Service Vehice Operator licence of Star Mart Ekspress Sdn Bhd for 30 days starting from 3 July following a viral video of the express bus being driven dangerously on 12 June.

Fatal crashes claimed many lives due to dangerous driving and poor vehicle maintenance

Malaysia has seen multiple cases of tragic deaths caused by heavy vehicles and transports this year alone.

UPSI bus crash claims 15 students’ lives

One that is still fresh in our minds is a fatal bus crash along the Gerik-Jeli highway that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students. Several of the survivors claimed that the driver was speeding, while the driver himself alleged that it was a brake failure that caused them to crash.

READ MORE: UPSI Crash: Bus Operator’s Permit Revoked, RM10k Financial Aid For Bereaved Families

Truck carrying FRU officers crash, eight dead

Tragedy struck on the morning of 13 May when eight Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) – Malaysia’s riot police – officers died in a truck crash. Their vehicle collided with a stone-laden lorry that reportedly experienced steering failure.

READ MORE: [Watch] Eight FRU Officers Die In Dawn Truck Crash, Echoing 1990’s Dark Chapter

Truck driver sideswipes motorcycle, rider heavily injured and pillion permanently disabled

One more case involved a Nissan Navara 4×4 pickup truck driver who was speeding and overtook a car using the slow lane, sideswiping a motorcycle and causing the rider to crash. The rider’s wife, who was riding pillion, sustained a brain haemmorhage and was later pronounced permanently disabled. The truck driver was sentenced to six months of jail time and fined RM12,000.

READ MORE: Hit-And-Run Driver’s Jail Term Now 6 Months Instead Of 30 Days, Victim Permanently Disabled

These are just a few noteworthy instances of accidents that might have been prevented if drivers had followed road safety guidelines and if companies had conducted regular inspections of their public service vehicles.

Systemic flaws exposed after FRU and UPSI crashes

Road safety experts have said that the recent fatal crashes involving heavy vehicles that failed safety audits have exposed systemic flaws that are all too familiar.

According to a New Straits Times report, transport policy expert Wan Agyl Wan Hassan said “They are devastatingly familiar. We have seen violations that should have triggered red flags and suspensions, yet somehow, these vehicles are still allowed to operate”.

Speaking on the lack of accountability, Wan Agyl said what was most troubling is that the tipper lorry which crashed into the FRU truck had previously been flagged as non-compliant before the incident. He pointed out that there were no hidden risks, but rather known risks and direct threats to life and the main issue lies in the lack of system-wide enforcement, real-time risk detection, and institutional accountability.

Meanwhile, Loke said the operator involved in the Gerik bus crash failed to comply with all seven mandatory safety audit criteria under JPJ’s Inspection and Safety audit. According to the transport minister, a comprehensive audit by JPJ found the operator neglected critical safety protocols.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.