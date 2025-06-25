MIP: Vehicles Will Travel Underground In Kota Madani, Malaysians Say Repair Current Roads First

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Institute of Planners (MIP) president, Datin Mazrina Abdul Khalid recently announced that the upcoming Kota Madani development in Putrajaya will be car-free.

According to Mazrina, vehicles will enter the township via an underground route and straight to parking zones three floors below.

“The podium area above, on the fifth floor, is only for pedestrians. So, you can imagine the entire community is able to move from one building or area to another in a car-free environment,” she said.

#kotamadani #beritasemasa ♬ original sound – malaysia tribune @malaysiatribune Pembangunan Kota Madani di Presint 19, di sini, bakal menjadi mercu tanda baharu negara dengan konsep bebas kenderaan dan menekankan aspek kemampanan, keselamatan dan kesejahteraan komuniti. Presiden Institut Perancang Malaysia, Mazrina Abdul Khalid, memaklumkan bahawa projek pembangunan seluas 102.5 ekar ini akan merangkumi 10,000 unit kediaman kuarters kerajaan serta pelbagai kemudahan asas, termasuk sekolah, balai polis, masjid, dewan komuniti, bazar, pusat komuniti dan kemudahan TVET. #malaysiatribune

Malaysians question the government’s priorities and raised issues that may come with an underground road network

Many took to social media to remind the government that there are existing roads with bad conditions that need to be repaired.

Some also raised concerns about underground roads, specifically involving flooding whenever there’s heavy rain.

A few others simply said they do not see the need for such a development, when there are other infrastructure issues that need to be addressed.

Kota Madani: the RM4 billion township powered by AI

The 41.28-hectare Kota Madani development in Precinct 19, Putrajaya, is a project aimed at redefining urban living in Malaysia’s administrative capital.

According to New Straits Times, the people-centric township will integrate essential public services, including education, healthcare, public safety, and financial institutions, within walkable residential neighbourhoods to enhance accessibility and quality of life.

According to Datuk Seri Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, who serves as the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), the project will include 10,000 residential units designed to house over 30,000 individuals, Malay Mail reported.

The township, which will be developed vertically, will incorporate artificial intelligence, high-efficiency digital infrastructure, and green mobility systems as part of initiatives aimed at creating a low-carbon, sustainable, and secure city.

Kota Madani is targeted for full completion by the end of 2027.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.