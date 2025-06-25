Krash Kozz Or 4U2C? Which Group Made The First Malaysian Rap Album?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The hip hop scene bloomed in Malaysia sometime in the late 80s and through the 90s. It was the golden age for the genre as many local groups began incorporating rap into their music.

However, the history is a little spotty as more than one group have claimed that they were the ones who produced the very first Malay-language rap album in Malaysia.

Some of you may remember the group 4U2C and their hits such as Fiona and Hip Hop Si Jantung Hati. They’re comprised of six members – TV host and radio presenter Dato’ Mizal Zaini (AC Mizal), Aren, Yanz, Rinz, Lanz, and Charlie.

In a media conference yesterday to announce their upcoming concert, 4U2C claimed to be the first group in Malaysia to record a rap album.

“To tell the truth, we happen to be the first group that made a rap album,” AC Mizal told the media.

With the theme Bringin’ Back Da 90s Flava, 4U2C is set to perform at the Idea Live Arena in Petaling Jaya on 15 September, 2025.

Were they really the first to make a Malaysian rap album though?

Research indicates that another group may have been the first hip hop ensemble to produce a local rap album.

A music journalist and critic, with a focus on Malaysian hip hop, wrote in his blog about Krash Kozz, a group made up of Datuk Jake Abdullah a.k.a. Jakeman (the man behind HITZ FM’s Malaysian English Top 10), Najee, DJ Gabriel, and Suresh Dharan.

The article mentioned that Krash Kozz was not known to many until 1989, when they released a mixtape titled Megamix (also called Pump It Up) which became a hit in the clubbing scene at the time, selling more than 10,000 copies.

Krash Kozz was formed in 1988 and released an album in 1990

TRP reached out to Krash Kozz former member Jake, who confirmed that they were the first hip hop group to release a rap album in Malaysia.

Image provided to TRP by Datuk Jake Abdullah

Meanwhile, an Instagram post by Adly Syairi, the head of content production company Thinker Studios, backs this up.

A quick check found that 4U2C was formed in 1992, which would make it impossible for them to have released an album before Krash Kozz.

Krash Kozz had their sound changed up when they met the late Mohd Firhad Amat, a Malaysian record executive and head of Zezz Entertainment in 1992.

Firhad introduced Malaysia to New Jack Swing (NJS), a fusion genre of R&B and hip-hop that emerged in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He passed away of a heart attack in 2014.

The NJS sound was incorporated into the group’s 1992 album titled The Album.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.