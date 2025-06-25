Five Year Wait Ends In Acquittal, Syed Saddiq Freed From Charges

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In 2023, former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was found guilty by the Kuala Lumpur High Court for two counts of money laundering and abetting in criminal breach of trust.

He was sentenced to jail and caning.

The sentence was however stayed pending an appeal.

Fast forward to today, the Appeals Court has overturned the guilty verdict, unanimously acquitting the former Bersatu Youth leader of all charges.

The Muar MP was present in court today with is family by his side and singer friend Bella Astillah.

According to FMT, Justice Noorin Badaruddin said “there was a serious misdirection by the trialn judge which warranted appellate intervention”.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq posted on social media about his five-year trial.

“Five years of being tested. Tomorrow, may justice be on the side of the honest. Please pray for me,” he had said.

5 tahun diuji.



Esok, semoga keadilan menyebelahi yang jujur.



Tolong doakan. pic.twitter.com/iUofW68iUd — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) June 24, 2025

Previously, Syed Saddiq was charged with abetting Armada Bersatu’s former assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim, in committing CBT of RM1 million at CIMB Bank Bhd, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2 in Kuala Lumpur on 6 March, 2020.

With him being the head of Armada Bersatu at the time, he was entrusted with control of the youth wing’s funds.

He also faced one count of misusing RM120,000 from Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise’s bank accounts and two counts of money laundering involving two transactions of RM50,000 each.

