Malaysia’s First Chinese Lieutenant‑General: Johnny Lim’s Historic Promotion

An army man is making headlines today in what is a historical moment for the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng, whose military career kicked off in 1986, has just been promoted to lieutenant-general. The reason this is a historic appointment is because he is the first ethnic Chinese to make this rank in the Armed Forces.

For the uninitiated, the rank of lieutenant-general is the second highest rank in all of the force.

The promotion ceremony was held yesterday, officiated by Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar. Also in attendance was Mohd Nizam’s wife Puan Sri Risia Sheikh Ali Omar Bajarai.

Lim, who held the rank of Major-General previously, received his third star, making him the second in command of the Malaysia Armed Forces.

In a statement, the Armed Forces said, “This promotion shows that the opportunity that exists in ATM is open and based on excellence in service. It is also hoped that this will attract the interests of other races to pursue this noble career.”

It added that the Armed Forces should be seen as a prime example of the “Unity in Diversity” concept.

The significance of Lim’s promotion

Speaking to the New Straits Times, Lim said the promotion is a testimony that hard work leads t success.

He also said he was proud to represent the Chinese and Baba Peranakan communities.

“I have served the country for 41 years. It is a testimony that if one works hard and sacrifices for the country, one can surely succeed,” he was quoted as saying.

A decorated military man with decades of experience

Lim received his early education at St Francis Primary School, Melaka, from 1973 to 1978 and later at St Francis Secondary School from 1979 to 1983.

He then attended Cadet Officer training as the 25th Permanent Commission (TJT25) and subsequently began his military career in 1986, graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK, where he was commissioned into the Royal Ranger Regiment.

Over the years, he advanced through various leadership positions in the 1st, 2nd, and 4th Ranger battalions, taking on instructor and staff roles including:

Chief Trainer at the Army Combat Training Center (PULADA)

Commander of the 31st Infantry Brigade

Inspector-General of the Army

Chief of Staff of Medan Barat Government Headquarters

He was appointed Commander of the 31st Infantry Brigade in October 2018, earning respect for his strategic acumen and leadership.

An accomplished scholar, Lim holds master’s degrees from both the University of Canberra and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, and is a graduate of the Korean National Defence University, where he became fluent in Korean.

Lim’s journey from Sandhurst graduate to senior military leader demonstrates that competence and dedication transcend ethnicity.

