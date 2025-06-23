Teacher Remanded For Allegedly Caning Two 5YO Girls During Netball Practice

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two five-year-old girls were allegedly caned by a teacher during a netball practice session at a childcare centre in Kota Kuala Muda, Kedah, last Thursday.

The 28-year-old teacher was remanded for three days on Sunday morning by the police and remains in custody until 24 June.

The children were accused of not participating in the game ‘’earnestly’’ in preparation for an upcoming district-level netball tournament.

The girls complained of pain and aches to their parents who then noticed the bruises and cane marks on them.

The girls were taken to the clinic before being referred to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for further examination. Both families lodged police reports regarding the incident.

Kuala Muda District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Hanyan Ramlan said the case will be investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing harm by dangerous weapons or means.

