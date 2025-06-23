“Imagine How He Treats Her In Private” – Foreigner Takes Rosyam Nor’s Viral Video Out Of Context

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Earlier this month, a video showing a “domestic dispute” going down in a supermarket went viral on social media.

It turns out, the video was just part of a marketing gimmick by ST Rosyam Mart, a chain of markets owned by actor and television host Rosyam Nor.

Meanwhile, social media influencer Edin Komeng also shared the “incident” on TikTok, which gained criticism from many users on the platform.

Some viewed the marketing stunt as distasteful, as it displayed what could be seen as domestic abuse. Others thought it was insensitive towards couples who were going through real problems in their household.

A foreigner saw the video and took it out of context

While the incident has been debunked as a viral stunt here, enter Dahlia Kurtz.

Describing herself as a “Jew. Grandchild of Holocaust survivors” on Twitter, she posted the video yesterday, captioned: “If her husband acts like that in public, imagine how he treats her in private.”

Twitter users were quick to add context to the post, which now appears at the bottom to inform those who stumble upon her tweet that the video was just a marketing stunt.

Malaysians jumped in, lamenting how Rosyam’s gimmick is now painting Islam in a bad light

Tengoklah.. Dah jadi fitnah kepada agama dah.. Gimik kepala otak Rosyam Noor..🤔 https://t.co/aOuTQchN1D — JalalMisai (@jllmisai) June 22, 2025

Many in the comments section blamed the video for spreading a poor image of Islam and providing “ammunition” to foreigners to criticise the religion even more.

A user also highlighted how, in the video, the male actor was throwing food items from his “wife’s” shopping trolley, which can be perceived as disrepectful and being ungrateful towards resources that we have.

Another individual warned others to be careful when creating content that could be used to spread negativity or slander upon religion.

The video was meant to highlight the market’s affordable prices

To give an idea of what the marketing stunt was meant to communicate, the actors were “fighting” over their shopping at ST Rosyam Mart.

The man was supposedly angry that his wife was spending too much at the market, while she told him that she never gets to shop.

Giving in to his anger, he hurled items from the shopping trolley and eventually flipped the entire cart on its side, spilling everything on the ground.

Later, the couple “met” Rosyam on the way out and he tried to “settle” the dispute before telling them that his mart offers some of the cheapest prices in Malaysia, and gave a guarantee to the man that shopping there will not drive him to the poor house.

What do you think of this marketing stunt? Was it effective and entertaining? Or was it done in poor taste?

