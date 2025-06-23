Don’t Sweat It: TNB’s Tariff Restructuring Could Potentially See Lower Bills For Domestic Users

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Everybody is talking about the new electricity tariff come July. The assumption is that we need to prepare for higher bills.

What’s coming on 1 July, 2025 is the Electricity Tariff Restructuring.

What is it? Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) said: The new electricity tariff structure aims to make your bill clearer, fairer, and more reflective to actual market conditions. Among the key changes:

Simplified Tariff Categories

Tariff categories are now based on voltage levels instead of customer activity types (e.g., commercial, industrial). This makes the structure easier to understand:

Domestic

Non-Domestic: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, and High Voltage

Automatic Fuel Adjustment (AFA)

This mechanism adjusts tariffs every month based on forecasted fuel prices and foreign exchange rates, according to TNB.

Understanding The New Domestic Tariffs

To look at the revised tariff rates a little closer, you can refer to the table provided by TNB. It shows the rate comparison between the current rate and the new rate for every 50kWh used.

There is also a formula on how your bill is calculated, as well as a handy calculation tool if you’d like to estimate what your bill will be based on your tariff type (domestic or non-domestic) and your power consumption.

Take note that electricity usage up to 30 June 2025, is charged based on the old tariff, and usage from 1 July 2025 onwards, will be calculated based on the new tariff.

As you can see, the bill is now more transparent and you are able to view a breakdown of your bill including the Automatic Fuel Adjustment, Energy Efficiency Incentive, service tax, and other details.

We’ve also given the calculator a try (domestic tariff type with 800 kWh consumption) to give you a better picture of what it would look like, or you could give it a go yourself HERE.

With this, there’s a clearer picture of your monthly power consumption and you’ll be able to make more conscious decisions on your electricity usage while saving money with the ToU pricing scheme.

Time of Use (ToU)

Let’s talk about the ToU pricing scheme now. This is not a new thing, but come 1 July, it will be rolled out to domestic users.

Electric vehicle (EV) owners and high-usage households can look forward to cheaper electricity bills soon, thanks to the Time of Use (ToU) pricing scheme—a system that charges different electricity rates depending on the time of day.

This is the first time ToU pricing is made available to residential users, following a restructuring of Malaysia’s electricity tariff framework in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR). The move aims to encourage energy efficiency while giving households more control over their electricity spending.

What Is Time of Use (ToU) And Why Does It Matter?

Under the ToU scheme, electricity is cheaper during off-peak hours—typically late at night and during the day when overall demand is low. This means households can lower their bills simply by shifting high-energy activities like EV charging, laundry, water heating, or cooking to off-peak times.

On the flip side, rates are slightly higher during peak hours when national energy demand spikes, typically in the late afternoon to evening.

Previously, ToU pricing was only available to commercial and industrial users. Now, it’s being extended to:

Domestic users (households)

Non-domestic low-voltage users (e.g. small businesses)

This rollout is only applicable to Peninsular Malaysia and does not apply to Sabah or Sarawak.

Peak vs Off-Peak Hours

Here’s when electricity will be cheapest under the ToU scheme:

Weekdays (Monday–Friday):

Peak hours: 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Off-peak hours: 10:00 PM – 2:00 PM (next day)

Weekends (Saturday & Sunday):

Off-peak all day (24 hours)

That means there are 16 off-peak hours daily on weekdays, and 48 hours total on weekends to take advantage of lower rates.

What Are The New Rates?

If you opt in to the Domestic ToU scheme, your electricity rate will change depending on your usage and time of day:

For consumption up to 1,500 kWh/month:

Peak rate: 28.52 sen/kWh

Off-peak rate: 24.43 sen/kWh

Retail charge: RM10/month (waived if under 600 kWh)

For consumption above 1,500 kWh/month:

Peak rate: 38.52 sen/kWh

Off-peak rate: 34.43 sen/kWh

Retail charge: RM10/month

These ToU off-peak rates are 2.6 sen cheaper per kWh than the standard all-day rate, which is 27.03 sen/kWh for usage below 1,500 kWh and 37.03 sen/kWh for above.

What Else Is On Your Bill?

Under the new tariff structure, your electricity bill will be broken down into:

Energy Charge – Cost of generating electricity, including fuel

Automatic Fuel Adjustment (AFA) – Adjusted monthly based on market fuel prices and currency fluctuations

Capacity Charge – To cover standby generation capacity

Network Charge – Cost of transmission and infrastructure

Retail Charge – Admin costs (waived if your usage is under 600 kWh)

There are also Energy Efficiency (EE) Incentives for customers who keep their usage below 1,000 kWh/month, and additional savings if under 600 kWh.

Is It Worth It?

Switching to the ToU scheme could lead to monthly savings—especially for EV owners who charge their vehicles overnight or during weekends. However, the key is usage timing. If your consumption typically happens during off-peak hours, the savings could be significant over time.

That said, peak rates under ToU are slightly higher than the standard flat rate, so if you can’t shift your major power use to off-peak times, you may end up paying more.

Example scenarios like EV charging, heavy laundry use, or running water heaters can be scheduled for off-peak hours to maximise savings.

Who Can Apply?

To qualify for the ToU scheme, you must have:

A Smart Meter, or

A Current Transformer (CT) or Remote Meter Reading (RMR) meter

You can check your meter status on the myTNB app or by visiting your local Kedai Tenaga.

The ToU scheme is optional, and you must apply manually—it does not switch automatically. Visit any Kedai Tenaga outlet to request the change.

Tips To Lower Your Electricity Bill

Monitor your daily usage on the myTNB app

Run appliances like washing machines, dishwashers, water heaters and ovens during off-peak hours

Charge your EVs overnight or during weekends

Keep monthly consumption below 600 kWh to waive the RM10 retail charge

Consider a solar PV system if your household has consistently high usage

With the ToU option, domestic customers now have more flexibility and incentive to plan their power usage wisely.

