CTRL+ Growth Marketing Lab Sparks Momentum Across Malaysia’s Tech & Marketing Scene

On 18 June 2025, over 100 of Malaysia’s most forward-thinking founders, marketers, and tech professionals came together for the CTRL + Growth Marketing Lab, held at PXP Pavilion Damansara Heights. The event delivered what it promised real insights, practical frameworks, and a rare sense of energy and connection in a rapidly evolving digital space.

Co-organized by MOLE, OpenAcademy, and TactUs, CTRL + Growth focused on how marketing leaders can stay relevant in the age of AI, automation, and hyper personalization while keeping customer connection at the center.

Ideas That Hit, Conversations That Stuck

The event opened with a powerful panel moderated by BFM’s Roshan Kanesan, where four industry voices brought substance, not slogans:

Leo Tan (beBit SEA) pushed the crowd to rethink customer journeys through data-driven personalization across all touchpoints.

Daryll Tan (OpenMinds) unpacked the realities of MarTech execution in high-growth environments.

Shermaine Wong (Cult Creative) reframed how brands can use UGC and creator ecosystems as part of scalable, data-backed strategies.

Tengku Wazir (TactUs) grounded it all by showing how to tie marketing performance directly to bottom-line business outcomes.

Later, Michelle Phang (OM Digital) led a no-nonsense masterclass on funnel architecture and personalization workflows. Attendees walked away with actual frameworks, not just notes and immediately started testing ideas over dinner.

This Wasn’t a Panel and Leave Kind of Event

People stayed long after the sessions ended. The dinner and networking conversations were buzzing with pitch decks, case studies, even hiring chats. And by the time pickleball kicked off at 9:30pm, new friendships and collaborations were already in motion.

It wasn’t just an event. It was a maker’s space. A pressure release. A strategic reset.

What Came Out of CTRL + Growth?

Agencies met clients.

Startups found collaborators.

Marketers got clarity.

Founders left with frameworks.

And for many, it was the first time they felt like a marketing event got them.

“The CTRL x PxP collab was electric — founders, marketers, and creatives came

together for a night of bold ideas, real conversations, gourmet bites, and high energy pickleball. It was networking reimagined in a space built for play, presence, and connection,” says Kyan Yap, Founder of PxP.

“As a furniture brand grounded in the physical world, I was excited to see how we could connect with a digitally-driven audience. Power of networking on display last night proved it don’t matter what background you come from, as long as you are eager to learn, meaningful connection can happen. Thanks for having us last night!” says Yoshi.

“Kudos to the organisers for curating such a dynamic and impactful event. While everyone may be talking about AI, the event stood out by offering practical know how and real insights into integrating it with marketing. It’s exactly the kind of conversation we need to stay relevant; sparking fresh ideas, meaningful connections and bold conversations for entrepreneurs and women founders alike,” says Yan Lim, CEO & Founder of iOli Communications.

What’s Next?

Building on the strong momentum and positive feedback from attendees, the organizers of CTRL + Growth are now scaling the event into a regional series. The next editions will feature expanded, immersive workshops, deeper panel discussions, and a wider range of topics focused on the most important and emerging trends shaping technology, marketing, and business growth.

With strong interest from across the region, CTRL + Growth is being positioned as a must-attend platform for professionals in the tech industry, founders, and marketing leaders looking to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive and fast-evolving market. Upcoming editions are already planned for key hubs in Asia, including Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

“Teaming up with TactUs and OpenAcademy was a natural fit, as it aligns perfectly with Mole’s vision of creating an inclusive environment for professionals—whether introverts or extroverts—to learn, collaborate, and shape the future of work” says Melly Ling, CEO & Co-Founder of Mole.

“Our goal for the event wasn’t just to host a networking opportunity but to integrate meaningful learning and education. Beyond discussing the practical applications of AI during the panel, we incorporated a hands-on workshop to provide actionable steps and methods, helping businesses understand exactly how and where to begin implementing what they learned. We hope that the combination of insights and practical guidance made for a truly impactful experience!” says Celine, Co-Founder of OpenAcademy.

“What stood out from the panel session was how open and tactical the conversations were, not just theory, but what’s actually working in-market today. For future editions, we want to go even deeper, with panels that tackle the most critical shifts in tech, data, AI, and marketing. The goal is to create a platform where leaders from across the region can share hard-earned insights that others can act on immediately,” says Tengku Wazir, Founder of TactUs.

