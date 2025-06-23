Aussie YouTuber Rescues Stranded Rider In Belum Rainforest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

No matter where you’re from, what race you are, or what bike you ride, motorcyclists tend to always look out for each other. It could be due to a shared passion, empathy towards another rider from relatable experiences, or just being an all-round good person.

One Malaysian rider found himself stuck when his bike broke down on the East-West Highway going through the Belum rainforest in Perak recently. Fortunately for him, a good samaritan who was passing by stopped to check on him.

Liam Richards, an Australian travel YouTuber and motorcycle enthusiast shared on his Instagram page a video of the encounter. He was riding along the same road in the middle of the night when he came upon the Malaysian with his bike on the shoulder of the road.

They checked the biked and attempted various methods to get it started

The man told Richards that his home is more than an hour’s journey from where they were, and they both tried to start the motorcycle but with no success. Richards then suggested a few other methods including performing a “roll start” where you get the motor rolling to get the engine started. Alas, the bike still refused to start.

After inspecting the man’s kapcai further, Richards realised that they didn’t have internet or cell reception in the area to call for help, so he offered to “push” the broken down bike using his own bike.

“We go hotel. I can push you. It’s better than if you’re stuck here. You cannot call,” the Australian content creator said.

“I was looking for elephants, but I found you instead,” he added jokingly.

Richards then helped push the man’s bike for about 40 minutes until they reached a hotel, where the stranded rider finally got help from a hotel worker to fix his bike.

Many expressed their appreciation for helping out a Malaysian in need

Malaysians were moved by Richards’ kindness for helping the man and shared their appreciation. Even the Malaysian man in the video left his thanks in the comments section.

Being stuck in the middle of a forest at night is not a situation anyone wants to find themselves in. Aside from running into dangerous wild animals, there could also be people with ill intentions who would take advantage of such a situation.

Just imagine if no one stopped to help the man. With no cell or internet reception in the middle of nowhere at night, he was really at the mercy of anyone who passed by.

This encounter serves as a reminder that it doesn’t take much, or anything at all, to help someone in need, and a little kindness goes a long way.

