Malaysia’s Queen Of Dangdut Passes Away At 68

Dangdut singer Siti Zaleha Abdul Hamid, who rose to fame in the 80s, succumbed to a lung infection and passed away at Sultan Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru last night (19 June) at 8.30pm.

Her eldest son, Ungku Chik Zafirulazman, said that his mother had been admitted in hospital for a week before her death, Sinar Harian reported.

She was buried at the Kassim Noor Muslim cemetary in Kampung Sungai Danga at 3pm today (20 June).

Zaleha Hamid: Malaysia’s beloved Queen of Dangdut

If you grew up in Malaysia in the 80s or 90s, chances are you’ve heard her unmistakable voice on the radio, at weddings, or booming from pasar malam speakers. With a voice that could make you sway, cry, and dance all at once, Zaleha Hamid earned her crown as Malaysia’s Queen of Dangdut – and held onto it for decades.

Born on 31 August 1957 in Sungai Pinang, Penang, Zaleha was destined for the stage. With a mother who was a traditional theatre actress and a father who played the violin, her roots were steeped in the performing arts. She started singing at the tender age of five, performing in traditional theatre and ghazal shows, honing a voice that would eventually electrify dangdut lovers across the region.

Making dangdut her kingdom

Although Zaleha began with Indian classical and Malay asli music, her shift into the world of dangdut in the 70s and 80s made her a household name. Leading ensembles like Orkes Zindegi, she bridged traditional and contemporary music with ease.

Her solo career blossomed in the 80s with hit albums like Curahan Rasa (1982), Asmara (1986), and the unforgettable Dangdut Bang series in the 90s. The latter, while stirring controversy for its cheeky lyrics, also cemented her position as a bold and fearless performer who wasn’t afraid to push boundaries.

The songs we’ll never forget

Zaleha’s voice is etched into Malaysian music history. With hits like “Dangdut Reggae”, “Kerana Pengalaman”, “Nasib Janda”, and “Jagung Bakar”, she captured the hearts of fans not just in Malaysia, but also in Singapore and Indonesia.

Her ability to combine Malay, Indian, and Arabic musical influences made her music uniquely hers.

Not without controversy – and that’s what made her a legend

Zaleha wasn’t afraid to ruffle feathers. Her Dangdut Bang albums were labelled suggestive, but that didn’t stop them from flying off shelves. She sang with honesty, with emotion, and with just the right amount of sass, and Malaysians loved her for it.

Over her long and vibrant career, Zaleha was recognised with numerous accolades, including a Lifetime Dangdut Artist Award by PAPITA in 2006, and another by Life Records Singapore in 2007. Her song “Teruna Idaman” even made it to the semi-finals of Muzik-Muzik 8 in 1992 – a testament to her enduring popularity.

A dangdut legacy that lives on

Zaleha Hamid wasn’t just a singer – she was a trailblazer. She made dangdut cool before it was mainstream, gave it a Malaysian flavour, and showed that women could dominate the stage with both elegance and fire.

Even in her final years, her name still drew admiration, and her songs still sparked joy. Today, as younger artists like Baby Shima and Wany Hasrita carry the dangdut torch forward, Zaleha’s influence is unmistakable.

Rest in peace, Zaleha Hamid. The Queen may have left the stage, but her music will keep us dancing and reminiscing for generations to come.

