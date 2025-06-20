Malaysians Cry Foul Over MCMC Shutting Down ‘Edisi Siasat’ Telegram Channel

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Before we get into the issue, let us explain what Edisi Siasat is.

It is a channel on the Telegram app that disseminates unconfirmed information related to alleged misconduct by authorities and civil servants. In essence, it’s trying to be a whistleblower platform.

Yesterday (19 June), social media blew up with news of Telegram users suddenly being unable to access the channel.

According to screenshots shared by users on X (formerly Twitter), the entire chat within the channel disappeared and a message that read “This channel can’t be displayed because it violated local laws (Malaysia) was shown at the bottom.

The Edisi Siasat Telegram channel had more than 1.17 million users before it was blocked.

Edisi Siasat sudah Arwah…



We’re in the dark. pic.twitter.com/sZV8HRezXf — Pelabur Bijak 🇲🇾 🇵🇸 (@Pelabur_Bijak) June 19, 2025

So, what gives? Why did the whistleblower chat group suddenly go dark?

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had earlier filed a civil action against Edisi Siasat, and another related channel called Edisi Khas over Telegram’s “alleged failure to address content that has been repeatedly reported to them”.

It said that both channels were identified as spreading content that violates provisions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which has the potential to erode public trust in public institutions and disrupt social order.

KENYATAAN MEDIA



MCMC AMBIL TINDAKAN MAHKAMAH TERHADAP TELEGRAM DAN SALURAN YANG MENYEBARKAN KANDUNGAN MEMUDARATKAN DI TELEGRAM.#MCMC pic.twitter.com/TagcElIIuz — MCMC (@MCMC_RASMI) June 19, 2025

An Edisi Siasat 2.0 group popped up on Telegram but users later claimed it can’t be found

Just hours after the original Edisi Siasat channel was shut down, a new channel took its place on the Telegram app under the name Edisi Siasat 2.0 that quickly gained almost 40,000 members.

However, according to recent comments on X, many users say they could not find the channel when trying to search for it.

Aisey… what's the link yea. I search kat tele takde. — Jiljangjillu (@jiljangjillu) June 19, 2025

Checks by TRP found that there is indeed an Edisi Siasat 2.0 Telegram channel with 76,600 members at time of press.

Malaysians react to the block and criticise MCMC

Many took to social media to express their confusion and share criticism of MCMC’s decision to shut down the Edisi Siasat channel.

Some even questioned why the whistleblower group was quickly made inaccessible but the the same was not done with pedophile chat groups.

I don’t understand why they so scared of this ES. They only expose the wrong doings. Nothing else. Is the government protecting those criminals ? — M.NAVIN KUMAR (@NAVIN_MARTIN40) June 20, 2025

Local actress Nabila Huda commented on the fact that MCMC blocked comments on its statement about the action taken against the two Telegram channels.

“MCMC closing the comments on Twitter is icing on the cake. Communication is your job but you don’t want to communicate,” Nabila tweeted.

MCMC tutup komen twitter is the icing on the cake 🤣🤣 kerja ko komunikasi kot tapi tanak komunikasi HAHAHAHAHHAHA APA SIAL — The Huda (@nabilahudatahar) June 19, 2025

MACC chief Azam Baki’s history with Edisi Siasat

Back in October 2021, Edisi Siasat posted allegations of irregularity at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police, naming MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki as among those involved.

It alleged that Azam purchased millions of shares in a company in 2015, questioning how a civil servant was able to afford them.

On December 9, 2021, Edisi Siasat’s recovery channel (its Twitter channel was shut down in November 2021) Edisi Khas posted a shareholding analysis of Gets Global Berhad (formerly known as KBES Berhad) that detailed the equity of its top 30 stakeholders as of March 31, 2016.

This appeared to show Azam as the owner of over a million shares and his brother, Nasir, as that of 3.7 million more.

It also posted further documents that appeared to name Azam as the owner of 2.1 million warrants in Excel Force MSC Berhad.

