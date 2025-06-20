Malaysia Records First COVID-19 Death In 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has recorded its first COVID-19-related death of 2025, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Health (MoH) on 19 June.

The fatality occurred during Epidemiological Week 24 (8–15 June). The individual, who had serious pre-existing health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, had not received the second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MoH noted that this was the first COVID-19 death since 26 May 2024, and a significant drop compared to the 57 COVID-related deaths reported in 2024.

COVID-19 Cases on the Rise, But Situation Under Control

As of Week 24, Malaysia has reported 21,738 cumulative COVID-19 cases in 2025, with the weekly average hovering around 900 cases.

However, MoH did flag a 68% week-on-week spike, with 3,379 cases reported in Week 24 compared to 2,011 the previous week.

Despite the increase, the ministry assured that the national COVID-19 situation remains stable and below the national alert threshold.

In terms of severe cases, six patients were admitted to the ICU, all with underlying health issues. All have since been discharged from intensive care; four have returned home, while two remain in regular hospital wards for follow-up treatment.

New Variant on the Radar: NB.1.8.1 or ‘Nimbus’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely monitoring the spread of NB.1.8.1, a new COVID-19 subvariant nicknamed Nimbus. The strain has contributed to rising infections across Asia, including India, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand.

WHO has classified Nimbus as a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM) due to its rapid transmission and potential health risks.

Nimbus spreads faster than previous variants.

Common symptoms include: razor-blade-like sore throat, fatigue, mild cough, fever, muscle aches and nasal congestion.

What You Can Do

Health experts continue to urge the public to take precautions, especially as new variants emerge.

Wear a high-quality mask in crowded indoor spaces, improve indoor ventilation: open windows, use fans or air purifiers, get tested if you’re feeling unwell or exposed to COVID-19, and stay home when sick to reduce the risk of transmission.

While Malaysia’s current COVID-19 situation remains under control, this latest death and the emergence of new variants serve as reminders that vigilance and public health measures remain crucial.

