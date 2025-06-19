TRP
Woman Finds Note Warning About Python In Her Car

Thanks to the anonymous individual and her quick response, firefighters were alerted and the python was successfully removed.

by
June 19, 2025

Have you ever encountered a note left on the windshield of your car? Now imagine that note warning you about something dangerous.

How would you react?

That was exactly what happened to a woman in a viral video on Tiktok. In the video shared by the woman, she said that she was planning to drive out for a meal when she discovered the chilling warning that says, “There’s a python in your bonnet.”

Well, that’s not the kind of situation most drivers would expect. She initially thought it was a love letter.

In the note, the anonymous writer also reminded the woman to contact the nearest fire station immediately, which fortunately, she did.

Not long after, firefighters arrived and she patiently waited for them to remove the giant snake from her car, which had been parked outside a residential building in Kuala Lumpur.

“I don’t know whether to feel scared or excited,” she said in the video caption as this was her first time experiencing such a situation.

By the end of the video, the firefighters successfully captured the snake and safely removed it from the vehicle.

The woman then expressed her gratitude and appreciation to both the anonymous note writer and the firefighters.

“Imagine what could’ve happened to me if no one had left that note,” she added while thanking the anonymous writer repeatedly.

The comments section was flooded with positive messages, with most netizens praising the thoughtful individual who left the note and praying for their well-being. Some also expressed relief that nothing bad had happened to the woman.

This incident also serves as a reminder to give your car a quick check every now and then to avoid potential dangers.

