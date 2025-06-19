P. Ramlee’s Spirit To Light Up KL In An Unforgettable Night Of Music And Nostalgia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mark your calendars, Malaysia – something special is coming your way.

This 20 September 2025, the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur will transform into a grand stage celebrating one of Malaysia’s most beloved cultural icons, Tan Sri P. Ramlee, with the Konsert Legasi P. Ramlee – a tribute concert unlike any other.

Announced at a press event held at Kompleks Studio Merdeka, FINAS, Ulu Kelang, the concert is a project by TanahAir Films Sdn. Bhd., a local production house co-founded by renowned media figure Datuk Khairul Anwar Salleh and multi-talented actor-director Adlin Aman Ramlie.

This concert isn’t just another musical night – it’s part of a much bigger vision called Projek Perdana P. Ramlee, a multi-platform initiative to honour the genius of P. Ramlee and his peers, and bring their timeless art into the hearts of a new generation.

So, who was P. Ramlee?

If you’re Malaysian, chances are you’ve heard his songs or watched his movies – or both.

Born in 1929, Tan Sri P. Ramlee was more than a singer – he was a film director, actor, composer, and cultural icon whose legacy shaped Malaysia’s entertainment industry. With classics like Bujang Lapok, Hang Tuah, and countless evergreen songs to his name, he’s often remembered as a one-man powerhouse of creativity, heart, and humour.

A star-studded lineup and a 60-piece orchestra

Konsert Legasi P. Ramlee promises a grand performance that’s both nostalgic and bold. Think cinematic lighting, theatrical storytelling, and a blend of old-meets-new musical arrangements — all under the baton of four Malaysian music legends: Dato’ Ramli MS, Datuk Mokhzani Ismail, Helen Yap, and Michael Veerapen.

Together, they’ll lead a 60-piece orchestra through more than 30 of P. Ramlee’s most treasured songs, some reimagined with contemporary flair, while others stay true to their original form.

Taking the stage will be iconic voices like Dato’ Jamal Abdillah, Datuk Zainalabidin, Ella, Liza Hanim, Mimi Fly, and Nadeera, each bringing their unique spin to P. Ramlee’s timeless music.

And for that touch of nostalgia? Tribute performers P. Radhi, Danie Hasbullah, and Musly Ramlee – known for channeling P. Ramlee’s signature charm and voice – will make special appearances.

More Than a Concert — It’s a Cultural Revival

“This concert is more than just entertainment. It is a bridge between generations, a revival of timeless artistic values, and a heartfelt tribute to one of the greatest cultural figures in our nation’s history,” Khairul said.

Concert director Adlin echoed the sentiment, describing the show as “a bold reinvention” of the golden era of Malay music.

“It will revive the spirit of P. Ramlee not only in melody, but through every scene, every moment, and every emotional beat,” he shared.

The concert marks the second chapter of the Projek Perdana P. Ramlee journey, following the launch of the Legasi Podcast in 2024. According to the organisers, more creative projects under this initiative are still to come.

When and Where to Get Tickets

Tickets go on sale Friday, 27 June 2025, via www.ticket2u.com.my. If you’re a fan of P. Ramlee – or just love Malaysian music – this is one night you won’t want to miss.

So, get ready, Malaysia – Konsert Legasi P. Ramlee is shaping up to be a heartfelt, nostalgic, and unforgettable celebration of a true legend.

