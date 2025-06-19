Missing Dog Rambo Found Dead In A Sack, Dumped In A River

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A pet owner was hit with a devastating news after her missing beloved dog was found dead with alleged injuries in a river along a road from Sri Aman to Betong in Sarawak on 10 June.

The owner took to her Instagram account (@sharonwilsonnn) to share the heartbreaking story, which started when the dog named Rambo didn’t come home for dinner on 8 June.

Noticing the unusual absence, Sharon decided to check Rambo’s AirTag location which showed he was about 3 KM away from home.

Concerned for Rambo’s safety, she and her family rushed to the location to search for him. However, they couldn’t find him because it was already dark.

The next day, they returned to search through the area again but only managed to find Rambo’s AirTag lying on the ground with no sign of him around.

“Someone had taken it off. Whoever did this didn’t want us to find Rambo,” Sharon claimed.

But they kept on hoping for good news. They returned again the following day (10 June) to keep on searching.

This was when they noticed a sack by the river. Their hearts were shattered when they looked closer and discovered it was their beloved Rambo, lying there dead and decomposing.

Photo: Instagram / @sharonwilsonnn

Rambo allegedly had visible signs of injuries on his body, including a slash on his thigh which they believed was inflicted while he was alive.

“It’s fine if you don’t like dogs, but what gives you the right to kill them? What kind of person does this? What kind of heart do you have?” Sharon expressed with a broken heart while highlighting that this kind of animal cruelty is not new in many rural areas in Sarawak.

Photo: Instagram / @sharonwilsonnn

While emphasizing that it should never be normalised, Rambo’s family has lodged a police report.

Sharon urges anyone who happened to be driving along the road, described as the “Entawa P-Turn area” on 8 June between 10 am to 6 pm and has witnessed the incident to come forward and share it with them.

