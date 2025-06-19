Bus Drivers Can Work Up To 28 Days A Month Due To Driver Shortage & Low Pay

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Due to recent bus crashes like the one in Gerik, there have been questions whether bus drivers also get adequate rest.

Currently, most bus drivers earn a basic monthly salary of RM1,700 and have to largely depend on travel allowances and overtime work to supplement their income.

On average, bus drivers can earn between RM3,000 and RM5,000 a month. The allowances and overtime pay would vary between companies.

According to the New Straits Times, chartered bus drivers’s allowances are based on distance travelled while express bus drivers earn through a mix of travel and overtime payments.

Although they are given breaks of up to six hours before the next trip to ensure they have enough rest, most will opt to work overtime to boost their income and make ends meet.

For illustration purposes. Image: Malay Mail

Bumiputera Bus Operators Association (PPBBM) chairman Zainal Abidin Mehat said bus drivers typically work 20 days a month with 10 days off. However, to boost their income, some drivers could work up to 28 days, including their off days, if they agree to it.

He reiterated that the drivers do so with mutual consent between the company and the driver. The problem is further exacerbated due to the lack of qualified drivers to make the roster tenable.

He added most companies do not set a fixed number of trips per day for drivers and ensure their drivers have enough rest between journeys.

He said there’s no issue of drivers being overworked because proper rest is prioritised. If the driver doesn’t get enough rest before the start of the next trip, another driver will be assigned from the depot.

However, some people wondered how are bus drivers still losing out with low pay despite there being a high demand in the industry.

Others hoped bus companies would train more bus drivers and the authorities would find a way to manage the longstanding issue for passengers’ safety.

Supply sikit, demand tinggi. Tapi, somehow gaji masih rendah. — kassim babe (@haze_yii) June 18, 2025

TRAIN MORE PEOPLE.



But transport companies want money to go into their pockets instead. No matter if people die. — SleepingSophie (@Alltheblablas) June 19, 2025

income beratus ribu eh bayar min wages. no wonder ramai lari SG — Iwaaann | イワン (@iwaaaaannn) June 18, 2025

Fact! It’s the biggest lorry concerning truck and lorry drivers. They need the money to raise their families and companies are happy with long hours because can profit more. How is the government and the relevant authorities going to tackle this problem w rising costs of living. — Rachel Helu Chang (@Lesieliplv) June 19, 2025

The vicious cycle:

Driver shortage -> Overwork -> Fatigue & Carelessness ->Accidents -> Reputation damage -> Driver quit ->back to driver shortage. — Hazwan Halim (@HazwanHalimsan) June 19, 2025

