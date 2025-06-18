80-Year-Old Man Spotted Riding Motorcycle Against Traffic On Johor Highway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A senior citizen has gone viral after footage of him riding his motorcycle against traffic was posted on social media.

A lorry driver spotted the elderly man at a main highway in Johor. He recorded part of the incident and posted it on his Tiktok account.

Worried for the man’s safety, the lorry driver can be heard shouting and honking to alert him that he was riding on the wrong side of the road.

However, the man didn’t seem to notice and continued riding. What made the situation even more concerning was that he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Looking into the comments section, many netizens expressed concern for his safety. Some also alleged that the elderly man might be suffering from hearing and memory problems.

As the video spread across social media, the police has been alerted and began investigating.

According to Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner M Kumarasan, they were informed that the man, aged 80, was riding a blue Yamaha Lagenda against traffic for 700 metres heading north at Kilometre 24 of the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link Expressway (Linkedua).

“We successfully located him and brought him to the Iskandar Puteri District Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) to assist in the investigation,” he said in a media statement.

Kumarasan stated that the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which relates to driving recklessly and dangerously to the extent of endangering other road users.

He also urged anyone who has any information regarding the incident to contact the Iskandar Puteri District BSPT Inquiry Office at 07-5101322.

