Malaysian Man Questions Charity After Discovering Donated Baby Formula Allegedly Resold
The man helped a foreign worker requesting supplies for his newborn, only to learn from his wife that others had similar encounters with the same individual who allegedly resells donated items to shops.
A Malaysian man has shared his experience of helping what he believed was a needy foreign worker, only to learn later that the items may have been resold.
In a Facebook post, the man recounted that one morning while heading to work in Taman Daya, Johor Bahru, he was approached by a foreign worker who claimed his newborn needed baby supplies.
The worker showed a handwritten list requesting formula, diapers, and bottles, but stated that he only needed formula and bottles, as he had already received diapers.
Moved by the apparent need, the Malaysian purchased baby formula and bottles from a nearby pharmacy.
The foreign worker appeared grateful upon receiving the items.
When the man later told his wife about the good deed, she informed him that others had reported similar encounters with the same individual, with claims that donated items were subsequently sold at reduced prices to shops.
Public Shares Similar Experiences Online
The story sparked varied responses on social media.
Several users claimed to have had similar experiences with the same person in different locations, with some saying they had purchased expensive formula.
Meanwhile, some suggested the individual had been using this method for an extended period, though these remain unverified claims.
The case has also led to discussions about charitable giving and the need for caution, while not deterring people from helping those who may genuinely be in need.