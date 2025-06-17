Malaysian Man Questions Charity After Discovering Donated Baby Formula Allegedly Resold

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian man has shared his experience of helping what he believed was a needy foreign worker, only to learn later that the items may have been resold.

In a Facebook post, the man recounted that one morning while heading to work in Taman Daya, Johor Bahru, he was approached by a foreign worker who claimed his newborn needed baby supplies.

The worker showed a handwritten list requesting formula, diapers, and bottles, but stated that he only needed formula and bottles, as he had already received diapers.

Moved by the apparent need, the Malaysian purchased baby formula and bottles from a nearby pharmacy.

The foreign worker appeared grateful upon receiving the items.

When the man later told his wife about the good deed, she informed him that others had reported similar encounters with the same individual, with claims that donated items were subsequently sold at reduced prices to shops.

Public Shares Similar Experiences Online

The story sparked varied responses on social media.

Several users claimed to have had similar experiences with the same person in different locations, with some saying they had purchased expensive formula.

“I also encountered him in the same location, exactly the same story,” commented one Facebook user, who also posted a photo of the worker. (Facebook: Derrick Cheong Shun Lin)

Meanwhile, some suggested the individual had been using this method for an extended period, though these remain unverified claims.

The case has also led to discussions about charitable giving and the need for caution, while not deterring people from helping those who may genuinely be in need.

READ MORE: [Watch] Clothing Donation Scam? Unravelling Reality And Good Intentions

READ MORE: Skudai Rep Shines Light On Man Allegedly Using Sick Parents To Scam Public

READ MORE: Hawker Cooked Up A RM4.5 Million Scam Using Fake Investments And ‘Slimming Coffee’

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.