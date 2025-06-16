[Watch] Tourist In Kelantan Cleans Up Pantai Senok After Litterbugs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok user and tourist Ivan (@ivanhikestheworld) recently visited Pantai Senok in Kelantan and discovered that some beachgoers had left their litter behind at the beach.

In the video, Ivan bent down to pick up the discarded plastic cups, bottles, straws, and plastic bags. While picking up the trash, he said he didn’t want to pick up someone else’s rubbish but he would because he cared about the planet and the environment.

Ivan mentioned that a public rubbish bin was nearby, about 10 to 15 metres away, and hoped that any litterbugs watching the video would be ashamed and turn over a new leaf.

I’m a tourist, I’m here, this isn’t my country but it’s my planet and I care about it and I care about you. Ivan

He wondered what’s the excuse to litter and said everyone needs to educate themselves better.

In the next scene, he showed how easy it was to throw away rubbish properly by depositing them into the green bin provided by the municipal council.

Despite his well intentions, he received a mixed reception in the comments. While some shared they felt embarrassed, a user was criticised after telling Ivan to respect the local culture of littering, although the person was probably being sarcastic.

In response, another person said the littering culture should be destroyed while Ivan replied that similar littering problems affects every other place and not only in Kelantan.

Meanwhile, another user pointed how friends would tell him off whenever he cleaned up after himself in a restaurant. Ivan encouraged him to keep doing what he’s doing and model positive behaviour to others.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.