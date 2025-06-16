Malaysian Darts Pair Made History At World Cup Despite Losing In Last Round

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian darts pair Tengku Hadzali Shah and Tan Jenn Ming made history at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, Germany when they reached the knockout round for the first time on 13 June 2025.

They topped with impressive 4-1 wins against 10th seeds Matt Campbell and Jim Long of Canada on Thursday, and Denmark’s Benjamin Drue-Reus and Andreas Hyllgaardhus on Friday.

A total of 36 countries took part in the group stage and only the group winners get to advance to the round of 16.

However, the Malaysian pair’s run at the World Cup of Darts ended in the last-16 stage on Saturday.

Tengku Hadzali Shah-Tan Jenn Ming were defeated 8-3 against 14th seeds Karel Sedlacek and Petr Krivka of the Czech Republic.

Despite the loss, the Malaysian pair’s great achievement on the international stage has not gone unnoticed.

Who are Tengku Hadzali Shah and Tan Jenn Ming?

Tengku Hadzali Shah and Tan Jenn Ming are professional soft-tip and steel-tip darts player who currently play in World Darts Federation (WDF) and Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) events. Both have represented Malaysia on the international stage and won medals over the years.

Tengku Hadzali, nicknamed Sabre Tooth, began his international darts career in the late 1990s. He debuted at the inaugural WDF Asia-Pacific Cup in 2000, where he completed the tournament with three medals.

In 2004, he won a bronze medal in the pairs competition with Amin Abdul-Ghani at the WDF Asia-Pacific Cup. He also won a bronze medal in a singles competition and a silver medal in the team competition in 2006.

He went on to win other mdeals in 2008, 2009, and was the runner-up at the 2010 Malaysian Open. Tengku Hadzali is also a well-known figute in the soft-tip darts scene.

Meanwhile, Tan Jenn Ming began gaining recognition after he won at the 2022 Selangor Open. In July 2023, he won the Malaysia Masters and reached the men’s doubles final as runners-up with partner Mohd Nasir.

Similar to Tengku Hadzali, Tan represented Malaysia in numerous competitions such as the SUPER DARTS in 2018, DARTSLIVE THE WORLD Online League, and the COUNT UP CLUB ASIA PACIFIC Grand Final.

He debuted at the World Darts Federation event in 2023 which was held in Malaysia. He won his first international tournament at the 2024 PDC Asian Tour series.

Tengku Hadzali and Tan represented Malaysia at the 2025 PDC World Cup of Darts after winning the qualifying event.

