Daughter Hospitalised – Dad Angry Terengganu School Allegedly Not Taking Bully Incident Seriously

A father has taken to social media to express his frustration and anger towards his daughter’s school, after the Standard 6 girl was physically injured, allegedly in an altercation with a boy in her class.

According to his Instagram post, Amir Hafiz Mohd Noor found out that his daughter was the victim of bullying at her school, Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Sulaiman 1 in Terengganu after she came home one day.

Amir Hafiz claimed that the physical bullying came after a prolonged period of his daughter having endured verbal bullying by the male student.

“22 April, 2024, a year ago, I already warned the school,” Amir Hafiz remarked.

The physical bullying was said to have taken place on 21 May this year where he alleged that among other acts, his daughter’s hijab was pulled by the male student, and she was then kicked twice in the stomach.

Amir Hafiz said he has since lodged a police report and a complaint with the Public Complaint Management System (SiSPAA) under the Public Service Department (JPA).

The boy has allegedly been involved in multiple bullying incidents and is considered a “special needs” child

Amir Hafiz’s report also claimed that there have been multiple bullying incidents involving the boy.

The girl was brought to the hospital after she returned from school on the day she was attacked, where medical staff found a bruise on her head and blood in her urine, supposedly from the headbutt and kicks to her abdomen.

Further in his complaint, Amir Hafiz alleged how the school considers the boy a “special needs” kid with “anger management issues” that is uncontrollable, and raised concerns about a child with such a condition being placed in an “every day” school.

Dad Goes On Caprice’s Podcast

Amir Hafiz was also invited to appear on a podcast by social media account “Caprice Munafik Hunter” to address the case.

The father said he was disappointed that this alleged incident of bullying occurred at 10am but he only knew about it when his daughter came home from school at 4pm.

“We have made the decision to change schools.. thank you to all Malaysians who have supported us,” the father said.

