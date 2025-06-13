Will The Malaysian Rapper Please Stand Up? – Guessing Game Begins In Ganja Smuggling Arrest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians on social media have started their guessing game following news that a Malaysian rapper has been detained with two others in Laos for allegedly smuggling 103 packs of marijuana.

We can tell you it’s not Caprice because he’s still happily posting on social media and has shared about this same news too.

Caprice’s followers joked that they would have thought the arrested rapper in Laos was him if he hadn’t updated his social media.

Replying to his follower, Caprice sarcastically remarked: “Ya, memanglah saya boleh taip (balas komen) dari Laos dalam penjara.” (Yes, surely I can reply to comments from a prison in Laos.)

What happened in Laos?

The Malaysian rapper and two other men were arrested at Wattay International Airport. According to Kosmo, they were allegedly attempting to smuggle the drugs to Germany by flying with Thai Airways.

The authorities checked six bags belonging to the suspects and found around 86kg of the drugs. The Laotian authorities confirmed the trio are in custody and will be charged according to local laws while investigations continue.

Malaysian police have since confirmed the arrests of the three Malaysians.

Bukit Aman’s Acting Director of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) Deputy Commissioner Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said the three men, aged between 25 and 29, were arrested shortly after landing at the Laos International Airport on 22 May.

He said police were still investigating the matter, and looking into where the marijuana was smuggled from.

