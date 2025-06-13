Anthony Loke: Speed Limiters On Heavy Vehicles To Be Checked By JPJ From 1 October Onwards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Speed Limitation Devices (SLD) on all heavy vehicles including tour and express buses, as well as goods vehicles exceeding 3,500kg must be checked and verified by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) starting from 1 October this year.

According to a report by Malay Mail, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke said the first phase of this exercise will involve checking if the SLDs are activated and working properly, with verification required every two years.

He explained that all heavy vehicles registered from 1 January, 2015 must acquire the SLD functionality verification and report from the vehicle manufacturer or producer, technical services recognised by JPJ, workshops recognised by JPJ, and an accredited certification body recognised by JPJ.

SLD report must be renewed every two years

Further detailing the exercise, Loke said ths SLD functionality verification and report document must be renewed every two years and brought to the Computerized Vehicle Inspection Service (Puspakom), and during the application or renewal of a permit with the Land and Public Transport Agency (APAD).

He also stated that the report document must be present in the vehicles at all times, for enforcement purposes.

Meanwhile, vehicles carrying goods (with a maximum weight exceeding 3,500kg) and passenger vehicles (carrying more than eight passengers and with a maximum weight exceeding 5,000kg) that were registered before 1 January, 2015 which have the SLD function available in its electronic control unit (ECU), activation of the device is compulsory.

In regard to inspections at manufacturing plants, the transport minister said authorities will ensure that the speed limit set in the SLDs on all buses and heavy vehicles complies with the national speed limit, which is 90 kilometers per hour.

An SLD is integrated with the vehicle’s ECU, which manages the engine performance, communicating directly with the throttle and fuel injection systems.

It constantly monitors the vehicle’s speed using data from speed sensors.

Once the vehicle reaches the set speed limit of 90 km/h, the SLD will automatically cut the throttle response and adjust the fuel supply and some systems modifying the engine’s ignition timing.

Loke also gave assurance that the SLDs are tamper-proof.

The enforcement of SLDs comes after a series of fatal crashes that have happened this year

Just a few days ago, a bus carrying students of University Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) crashed. resulting in the deaths of 15 students, with 30 others injured. The bus driver claimed that the bus crashed due to a brake failure, while various media reported a few of the surviving students claiming that the driver was speeding.

On 13 May, a lorry carrying 18 Federal Reserve Unit personnel (riot police) crashed and claimed the lives of eight officers. Their vehicle collided with a stone-laden truck that reportedly experienced steering failure.

The most recent fatal road accident happened yesterday morning (12 June) when a lorry carrying electronic goods crashed into the back of a timber trailer on the North-South Expressway (PLUS), killing the 45-year-old driver and his assistant on the spot.

To further prevent more deadly crashes, the Ministry of Transport will also establish a centralised database to monitor bus drivers with records of reckless or irresponsible driving, Malay Mail reported.

Loke said the system would encompass all categories of bus drivers – including express, tour, and other public transport operators – to ensure that only responsible individuals were entrusted with the safety of passengers.

