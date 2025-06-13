A Promising Future — Young Malaysian Builds Voice And Motion Controlled Smart Rubbish Bin

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young Malaysian student has captured the internet’s attention with her impressive invention, a smart trash bin that responds to both voice and motion commands.

The video, shared by Syscore Academy (@syscore_academy) on TikTok, showcases the student proudly presenting her fully functional prototype.

Syscore Academy, a technology and robotics school based in Klang, highlighted the innovation as part of its ongoing efforts to support young tech talent.

In the clip, the student demonstrates how the bin works by saying simple commands like “open” and “close.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@syscore_academy/video/7514566000667397394

Instantly, the lid responds, opening and closing on cue. She further tests the device’s motion sensitivity by clapping, prompting the lid to react accordingly.

According to the academy, the bin is powered by a micro:bit, an open-source hardware device designed for educational programming.

The system uses sound and motion sensors to trigger the lid, making it a completely touchless experience.

Syscore Academy praised the student’s ingenuity, pointing out the bin’s potential to improve hygiene and convenience, especially useful in households, schools, or public areas.

Beyond the technical achievement, the project has struck an emotional chord online. The comment section was flooded with praise from proud netizens.

It can be said that the student is an inspiration for the next generation of inventors.

This young innovator’s success is a shining example of what can happen when creativity, curiosity, and opportunity come together and it’s only the beginning.

