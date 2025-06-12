WCE Clarifies Land Dispute In Kampung Jawa: “Legal Process Followed, Compensation Paid”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

West Coast Expressway Sdn Bhd (WCE) has responded to recent public concern over alleged wrongful evictions and the use of force in Kampung Jawa, Klang, in connection with the ongoing West Coast Expressway project.

The company has firmly denied any misconduct and reaffirmed its commitment to due process, transparency, and the rule of law.

At the heart of the issue are a handful of landowners who have yet to vacate land legally acquired by the Federal Government for the expressway. WCE says the situation has created confusion, and it’s time to set the record straight.

Compensation Has Been Paid

According to WCE, the compensation process was carried out in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act 1960. On 30 September 2023, a total of RM9.8 million in compensation was awarded by the Selangor Land & Mines Office after a formal land hearing regarding Lot 15762 (11113).

So far, RM7.4 million (75%) has already been disbursed:

14 landowners received direct payments.

19 landowners opted to receive payment via their appointed lawyers.

Land is Now Federal Property

Under Section 16 of the Land Acquisition Act, once 75% of the compensation has been paid and a Borang K is issued, the land officially becomes property of the Federal Government. From that point forward, the original owners no longer hold legal rights to occupy or remain on the land.

WCE emphasized that this legal process is structured to protect the rights of all parties and has been fully followed.

Court Challenges Don’t Delay Possession

While both the government and certain landowners have filed objections (via Borang N) to challenge the compensation amount, WCE clarified that these objections are only to settle the final figure and not to delay government possession.

In previous WCE land cases, landowners who received 75% of compensation proceeded to vacate the land while the court process continued in parallel.

Any claim suggesting that landowners are entitled to stay until court cases conclude is legally unfounded, WCE said.

Delays Impacting National Project

Despite compensation being paid since 2023, WCE stated that some landowners have stayed put for over 20 months, causing significant delays to the construction of the expressway; a major national infrastructure project connecting key highways like Federal Highway, KESAS, NKVE, and Grand Sepadu.

Denies Allegations of Force or Night Operations

WCE also addressed rumors circulating about aggressive or unauthorized site activity. The company stressed that all work is carried out by registered contractors, only during official working hours from 8am to 6pm.

Claims of night operations or intimidation tactics were labeled as “completely unfounded and inaccurate.”

Moving Forward: Clarity Over Conflict

West Coast Expressway Sdn Bhd is urging all stakeholders, including affected landowners and members of the public, to respect the legal process and refrain from circulating misinformation that could harm public trust and disrupt progress.

With construction timelines at stake and public infrastructure hanging in the balance, WCE reaffirmed that it would not hesitate to take legal action if necessary to defend its integrity and ensure the expressway project moves forward responsibly.

