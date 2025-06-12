TTDI Residents Protest “Mini Casino” In Their Neighbourhood

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A petition has surfaced recently to oppose the establishment of an alleged gambling center in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), Kuala Lumpur.

The petition was prompted by an announcement published by the Royal Selangor Club (RSC) in April of a proposal of an annexed building in TTDI (Annex2) which will feature a bar, restaurant, pickleball court and gaming facilities, among others.

According to the petition, Annex2 will be located next to Menara Ken on Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, TTDI.

In the RSC announcement, it states that the club’s slot machine operator GPL notified RSC on 21 March, 2025, that their relocation deadline from RSC is no later than 31 December, although they aim to move out sooner, possibly by October 2025.

Image: Royal Selangor Club

TRP reached out to an RSC member, who spoke on the condition to remain anonymous, and learned that the slot machine relocation was due to licensing matters, but did not elaborate.

Residents of TTDI put out petition against Annex2

The petition opposing the Annex 2 establishment is on change.org, highlighting concerns about the building having a “mini casino”.

The petition starter Zafrul Is, speaking on behalf of other concerned residents, said they are worried for the tranquility and safety, should a gambling center exist in their area.

“Gambling activities are notorious for attracting undesirable elements such as loan sharks and gangster-related activities. Allowing such an establishment could jeopardize the peaceful environment we have worked so hard to maintain.

“Furthermore, it poses a significant risk to our youth, whose futures could be marred by exposure to gambling and its associated vices. The Malaysian youth, being the backbone of our future, deserve to grow up in environments that foster healthy development and positive influences,” Zafrul said.

He further illustrated how data and reports have shown that communities near casinos and gambling centers often experience rises in crime rates, debts, and other social ills.

As at press time, the petition has collected 1,819 signatures.

