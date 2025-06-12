14YO Boy Sent To Henry Gurney School After Burning 8 Dorm Mates With Iron ‘’For Fun’’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Kuching Magistrates’ Court has ordered a Form 2 Boy to be sent to the Henry Gurney School until he turns 17 following a disturbing incident in a dormitory in Matang, Sarawak.

He would also be under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department for a year and his parents are granted to visit him once every two months.

The 14-year-old boy had pressed hot iron on eight of his sleeping dorm mates, aged between 13 and 15, between 12.30am to 2am in May this year.

When asked why he did that to his dorm mates, he said it was ‘’just for fun.’’ His dorm mates suffered burns on their arms, calves, ankles, and necks.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing harm with a hot iron.

Other bullying cases involving the hot iron

There are other school bullying cases in different schools with one ending in death.

On June 2017, a 20-year-old military cadet, Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, was tortured to death with a steam iron.

A group of 18 students allegedly scalded Zulfarhan all over his body with the hot iron in the dorm room at the National Defence University (UPNM). Zulfarhan succumbed to multiple injuries at Serdang Hospital on 1 June 2017.

Six of the 18 students were found guilty for manslaughter while the remaining 12 were sentenced to three years in jail.

After an appeal, the six face the death penalty while the other 12 had their imprisonment term raised to four years each.

However, on 28 February 2025, the Federal Court overturned the murder conviction and death sentence of the six male students.

Instead, the High Court’s verdict was reinstated, sentencing them to 18 years in prison for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

READ MORE: No Death Sentence For 6 UPNM Cadets Convicted In Iron Bully Case

Meanwhile, another similar incident also happened in UPNM but it was between a 22-year-old senior cadet and a younger cadet.

The senior cadet allegedly asked the other cadet to iron his clothes before suddenly pressing a hot iron on the younger boy.

READ MORE: UPNM Iron Case Is Just “Joke That Has Gone Too Far,” Says KL Police Chief

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.